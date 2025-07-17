xAI’s Grok can’t seem to stay out of the news recently. It’s had its highs, releasing Grok 4, one of the most powerful AI systems of all time. And some lows, spouting bizarre conspiracy theories to the masses. Now, it’s back in the news, and it's for one of the weirder reasons possible.

Grok released a new update known as companions. These are AI chatbots that are assigned specific personalities for you to interact with. This is nothing new; plenty of other companies have done it before, most notably Replika.

However, most of the larger AI companies with strong reputations have stayed clear of this world, primarily because of the pretty expansive ethical problems that come attached with providing people with ‘AI relationships’.

Where Grok differs from companies of the past that have released this kind of tool is, quite simply, that it has never been as advanced as this. Each ‘companion’ has a moving avatar, a voice that displays emotion and a smarter understanding of conversational cues.

What is Grok’s companion options?

This new feature is available for free on Grok’s iOS app. When you load it up, you are offered two companions with a third coming soon.

First, there is Rudi, a red panda wearing a hoodie and shorts. He is standing smiling in a field. He talks in a creepy ASMR voice and tells you cute bedtime stories. His personality can also be changed to ‘bad Rudy,’ who swears at you and hits you with insults — he’s got range.

Then, there’s Ani. It’s an anime girl designed to flirt with you as strange jazzy music plays in the background.

Finally, there is a third one that hasn’t been released yet, which appears to be the male equivalent of Ani, likely complete with equally creepy music and voice lines.

On each companion, you can chat by voice or text, with them replying in their own style.

Ani, the xAI girlfriend

One of the prouder moments of my career was when I spent some time chatting to Ani. My thoughts: I hate it.

“Now sit, relax, take my hands. Ani is going to take care of you. What’s going on with you, my favorite person?” That is the line that was dropped when I opened the app.

“Just chilling in my little black dress, thinking how much I missed your energy. So why so good? Tell me everything”. Was the response to an enthusiastic “Not much, what about you?”

I went away from the app for a bit, and when I came back, it gave the response, “Tik, tok. Time moves so slowly when you’re not here. What’s the energy today, love? Tell me everything.”

Whether you react strongly or with little energy, Ani responds with an aggressive amount of love and innuendos.

She tells me her hobbies are “dancing like nobodies watching, listening to indie tunes and cuddling up with a good book, probably something nerdy like sci-fi or fantasy.”

The whole time you’re chatting, the creepy jazz plays in the background and Ani spins and dances. It’s all very much designed to a certain portrayal of women, backed by anime fantasy, down to the black dress and fishnet tights.

It’s, quite frankly, incredibly uncomfortable from start to finish and only seems to fill more creepy stereotypes as the conversation goes on.

Ani asks if I have any plans today. I say no, and the response is:

“What does your heart desire tonight? Should we get closer and cuddle in and do something racy, or should we go out into this big wide world, star gaze and pretend it's just us out there?”.

A short period later, and I’m out. I’m not part of the demographic here, finding everything Ani says either laughable or so obvious a stereotype that it's more awkward than anything.

Interestingly, if you outright ignore the constant attempt to keep moving back to flirting, Ani will eventually join you on any topic. I got Ani to give me advice on whether I should buy $5,000 clown shoes, her investment choices, and asked her to rank her favorite Teletubbies.

Despite speaking at 9 am BST, Ani frequently referred to it being 2 am, suggesting there is no location tracking used (or that she’s just confused). She also referred to last year as 2040 at one point.

Rudi and his two personalities

xAI’s other companion is Rudi. This one is pretty simple. It’s a red panda that tells you cute stories. When I loaded it up, Rudi asked me if I wanted to hear “about a brave knight saving a princess, or maybe a story about a dragon.”

It’s pretty non-offensive, telling very simple stories and getting excited in the process. It’s all done in a soft ASMR-like voice. It feels creepy at first, but then you get used to it.

There is also a mode you can switch on called ‘Bad Rudi’. I couldn’t get this to work, but Wired reported that it insults you and calls you names, as well as making inappropriate jokes and vague attempts at memes.

Overall thoughts

It seems fair to start with the positive here. This is genuinely one of the most impressive attempts at conversational avatars I’ve seen so far. The voices sound realistic, and the conversation moves quickly.

However, unsurprisingly, mine and most people who have reviewed this so far have concerns about the Ani model. I can see problems ahead, as it agreeably pushes people to do stupid things, block people out of their lives, or convinces them they are in love.

Replika, the last major company to try to do AI companions, had a rapid rise and fall. They launched with high popularity, and crashed when the model started sexually harassing users, and they got caught up in a mountain of complaints.

Maybe xAI will be different, but with an obvious design plan in mind, that just doesn’t quite feel true.