xAI's standalone Grok iOS app launches in the US — here's how to find it

Use Grok without downloading X

Grok
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Grok has rapidly emerged as one of the leading artificial intelligence chatbot platforms on the market. In a little over a year it has grown from a novelty inside X to one easily competing with ChatGPT and Gemini in terms of capability.

The one thing stopping it from truly rivaling the big players in the space was the fact it required an X account. Breaking it free from social media was a necessity for xAI (the Elon Musk-owned AI startup behind Grok) and that has now happened.

The company has been testing a standalone Grok app and website for a few months in places like New Zealand, but the U.S. version is now live for iOS.

The standalone Grok app is available in the App Store in the U.S., Australia and India. As well as a language and image model that beat ChatGPT in my recent test, it also has live access to X and the web.

How to access the Grok app

Currently the standalone Grok app is only available for iOS, although you can still use Grok within the X app on Android. It isn't clear when an Android Grok app will launch or when it will be available worldwide.

The listing on the App Store describes Grok as an AI assistant designed to be "maximally truthful, useful, and curious." Key features include a conversational tone, real-time access, image generation and a privacy-focused output.

You can use the app by visiting the Grok page on the Apple App Store and downloading it in the usual way.

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?