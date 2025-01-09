xAI's standalone Grok iOS app launches in the US — here's how to find it
Use Grok without downloading X
Grok has rapidly emerged as one of the leading artificial intelligence chatbot platforms on the market. In a little over a year it has grown from a novelty inside X to one easily competing with ChatGPT and Gemini in terms of capability.
The one thing stopping it from truly rivaling the big players in the space was the fact it required an X account. Breaking it free from social media was a necessity for xAI (the Elon Musk-owned AI startup behind Grok) and that has now happened.
The company has been testing a standalone Grok app and website for a few months in places like New Zealand, but the U.S. version is now live for iOS.
The standalone Grok app is available in the App Store in the U.S., Australia and India. As well as a language and image model that beat ChatGPT in my recent test, it also has live access to X and the web.
How to access the Grok app
Currently the standalone Grok app is only available for iOS, although you can still use Grok within the X app on Android. It isn't clear when an Android Grok app will launch or when it will be available worldwide.
The listing on the App Store describes Grok as an AI assistant designed to be "maximally truthful, useful, and curious." Key features include a conversational tone, real-time access, image generation and a privacy-focused output.
You can use the app by visiting the Grok page on the Apple App Store and downloading it in the usual way.
