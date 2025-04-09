Google just gave Gemini a major research upgrade — and it’s already beating the competition

Google announced that its Deep Research feature is now available to Gemini Advanced subscribers via the Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental model. This integration aims to provide users with a more powerful tool for conducting comprehensive research.

Google’s most capable AI model has exceeded the industry reasoning benchmark and has ranked number one according to Chatbot Arena. Deep Research is a personal AI research assistant, designed to enhance the research process through improved analytical reasoning and information synthesis.

Gemini's new Deep Research

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

If you're still hopping between browser tabs to understand a topic, Google’s Gemini Deep Research might change how you work. This tool acts like your own on-demand research assistant, delivering clear, in-depth insights on any subject — without the endless Googling.

Built into the experimental Gemini 2.5 Pro model, Deep Research is designed to boost your productivity and streamline the way you digest complex information. The tool can generate detailed, easy-to-understand research reports in seconds thanks to advanced analytical reasoning and improved synthesis capabilities.

And the results speak for themselves: in Google’s internal tests, users preferred Deep Research’s output over other leading AI tools by a ratio of more than 2-to-1.

The launch comes as Google ramps up its AI ambitions. Gemini is not only on track to replace Google Assistant, but it’s also coming to core apps like Google Calendar, offering smarter support across your day.

Additional features

(Image credit: Future)

For those who prefer to absorb information by listening rather than reading, meet Audio Overview. This feature turns your uploaded documents, slides, and research reports into engaging AI-generated conversations.

Similar to the Audio Overview feature in NotebookLM, this feature is available on the Gemini app and on the web platform.

This functionality facilitates on-the-go consumption of information, catering to users who prefer auditory learning or need to multitask.

AI Mode and Lens integration

(Image credit: Google)

This news comes just days after Google made another significant step towards a more enriched user experience. Google expanded access to its experimental AI Mode and equipped it with the power of Google Lens to give users a more intuitive and visually driven search tool.

The feature is almost like a ‘deep research’ element itself within search, so users get an even more intuitive and personal response — fast.

Initially available to Google One AI Premium subscribers, AI Mode is now being rolled out to millions of Labs users across the United States. This expansion allows a broader audience to benefit from AI Mode's ability to handle complex and nuanced queries.

Access and availability

Gemini Advanced subscribers can access the upgraded Deep Research tool across multiple platforms, including web, Android, and iOS.

To utilize this feature, users should select "Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental)" from the model picker and tap "Deep Research" in the prompt bar. Users can expect detailed, easy-to-read reports on a wide array of research topics.

Final thoughts

This integration suggests that users can anticipate a more efficient and insightful research experience, with enhanced analytical reasoning and information synthesis capabilities. The cross-platform availability gives users access to these features, regardless of their device.

This development reflects a significant step forward in applying AI to streamline and enrich the research process.