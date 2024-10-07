Grammarly outage happening now — here's what we know

By
last updated

The AI writing tool is down.

The Grammarly logo on a phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you tried to use Grammarly.com today and found things didn't go as smoothly as they should, you're not alone. 

Grammarly is currently experiencing service disruptions that may affect its users, who depend on the platform's features for creating, editing, or proofreading their work somehow. However, it appears that the company has implemented a fix. "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results," reads the writing tool's status page.

Grammarly has recognized the issue, and their team is working to get users up and running again. This temporarily affects users of the tool, but they assured customers that they are investigating and hope to get the AI writing tool up and running as soon as possible.

Screenshot of Grammarly outage

(Image credit: Grammarly.ai)

Although this may be a frustrating time, especially if you’re right in the middle of some critical writing, it is excellent to note that Grammarly's support team keeps its users updated and is working quickly to have the service up.

While waiting for the problem to be fixed, use other tools or even write offline. That is, if the service isn't working for you — it should be back online for most people. 

To get up-to-date information about the status of Grammarly's services, check back here for further details regarding the outage.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer