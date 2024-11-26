ElevenLabs is free for the first two months in Black Friday Deal — create AI sound for less

ElevenLabs is a powerhouse in the generative AI space, offering some of the best artificial intelligence-based sound tools on the market. This includes impressive and fast voice cloning, sound effects and dubbing for TV and film.

Its tools can be used through browser plugins that allow you to turn any website article into a podcast, through its own Reader app that includes the voices of James Dean and Judy Garland or to create your own soundscape projects.

Normally it would cost $5 per month for a monthly subscription or $50 for the annual starter plan, but in a Black Friday sale, you can get one month for just $1 or two months free if you take out the annual subscription.

Over the past year I've used ElevenLabs to create podcasts, radio plays and to add voice to a variety of generative video projects. I've cloned my own voice and that of some of my colleagues (with permission), and it never ceases to impress.

At the heart of the ElevenLabs experience is a simple text-to-speech generator. This lets you type some words, select a voice and turn it into a sound.

You can also record your own voice and change that using AI to any of the thousands of voices in the Voice library. This is fun to do, especially on the run-up to Christmas, as you could record a greeting for your children as Santa.

I used my voice clone to read this article:

My favorite feature is the impressive sound effects generator. You can describe any sound or combination of sounds, and ElevenLabs will generate precisely what you asked for, ranging from half a second to 22 seconds. This is a great way to add life to a YouTube video or even a Christmas video newsletter.

The most recent addition to the ElevenLabs toolbox is conversational agents. ChatGPT Advanced Voice-like characters can be customized to fit a particular need. For example, I created one to help my son with math homework. You can also turn one into a dungeon master for D&D.

Whatever you want to do with sound, including just listening to AI Judy Garland read Peter Pan, it's now cheaper thanks to the ElevenLabs Black Friday deals.