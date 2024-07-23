I just tried Luma Labs new ‘loop’ feature for Dream Machine AI video — this is a leap forward

News
By
published

Make the cat bounce or that spaceship fly

Luma Labs
(Image credit: Luma Labs/Future AI)
Jump to:

Luma Labs released its Dream Machine artificial intelligence video platform last month, offering Sora-level quality video output with impressive motion realism.

Since its release the company has added a range of new features including the ability to extend the clip, keyframes to let you define the first and final frame of the 5-second initial generation, and now looping.

Looping is accessible as a tickbox underneath the prompt window and If you enable loop it will generate the five-second clip in such a way that the first and last frames act as a continuance — much like a good gif or TikTok video.

I've run about 30 looping prompts and have found that it can be hit or miss depending on the prompt you use. It helps to be descriptive and specific. It also often works best if you start with an image rather than a text prompt.

What is the benefit to looping?

One area where looping is particularly helpful as if you're creating an animation using AI. Similar to the classic Hanna Barbera cartoons where the character would appear to be running for a long time but in reality the background just looped, it creates a way to have a longer segment without multiple clips.

A good example of this from Luma Labs themselves was a spaceship flying through subspace where the background is animated to look like constant movement. I tried to recreate it but struggled to get a consistent start-to-end frame.

The other big potential use case is in moving meme creation. AI video has been a boon to the meme community and looping makes gif creation even easier.

To put the new loop feature to the test I've come up with five fun prompts and run them through Dream Machine to see how well it performs.

1. Musical waves

Luma Labs

(Image credit: Luma Labs/Future AI)

First up, I've basically used a prompt that created the perfect screensaver.  It looks just like something Apple releases as a default with a new Mac. The idea is to generate something you could include with a piece of music.

The prompt: "Colorful sound waves morph into abstract shapes, pulsating and intertwining as they react to an unseen melody."

2. Bubble rebirth

Luma Labs

(Image credit: Luma Labs/Future AI)

My three-year-old son loves chasing bubbles. Imagine one that endlessly recreates itself every time it pops. Now you can see your idea in video form and it loops.

The prompt: "A soap bubble floating upwards, catching rainbow reflections, then popping just before it exits the frame."

3. Never-ending market

Luma Labs

(Image credit: Luma Labs/Future AI)

Sometimes when you're making AI video content getting a 'joiner' type shot can be difficult as AI doesn't always do what you've asked. I ticked loop on this more to see what would happen and it worked better than expected.

The prompt: "A bustling street market at dusk, with vendors selling colourful fruits and vegetables. Lanterns hanging above the stalls sway gently in the breeze, casting warm, flickering light on the crowd as a street musician plays a soothing melody in the background."

4. A cat on the tracks

Luma Labs

(Image credit: Luma Labs/Future AI)

While this was technically a failure as it didn't show me the unicycle, instead putting the cat on a skateboard, it worked as a loop so I've included it.

The prompt: "A cat riding a unicycle on a train track." It may have worked better had I described the unicycle more clearly but this was my first loop attempt.

5. Pip the pixel dog

Luma Labs

(Image credit: Luma Labs/Future AI)

Finally, we have Pip the pixel dog. I have an entire series of Pip loops all from the same source photo with Pip doing a range of different activities including tail wagging and panting. This one has him jumping up and down.

The prompt: "Pip bounces up and down, its pixel blocks separating slightly mid-air and rejoining on landing, creating a springy, squash-and-stretch effect that loops seamlessly."

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 100 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,099
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
(13.3-inch 128GB)
4
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
7
Asus 13.3" Zenbook S 13 Oled...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
8
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
9
MacBook Pro (2023) 14.2-inch...
Back Market (US)
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
10
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?