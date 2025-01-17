The Garmin Epix 2 just hit its lowest ever price, with Walmart beating Black Friday discounts

The Garmin Epix 2 was one of the stars of the Black Friday sales, regularly dropping to $399, a snip for such an impressive AMOLED sports watch that still stands up to newer models like the Garmin Fenix 8.

I didn't expect it to drop below that price until the next big sales period, but right now the Garmin Epix 2 is reduced to $379 at Walmart, which is the cheapest it's ever been and less than half the price of the Garmin Fenix 8.

Garmin Epix 2: was $899 now $379 at Walmart The Garmin Epix 2 is reduced by over $500 with this epic deal at Walmart, and I don't think there's a better sports watch available anywhere for this price. The Epix 2 has a bright AMOLED display and Garmin's top sports tracking, training analysis and navigation feature, and this is the more durable sapphire titanium model you're getting in the sale.

I trained for and ran four marathons while wearing the Garmin Epix 2 over the course of a year, and it never let me down. I've since tested the Garmin Epix Pro and Garmin Fenix 8, which are the newer versions of Garmin's top AMOLED watches, and while they are excellent, the Epix 2 still offers most of the same key features.

There are some updates to consider with the newer watches, which come in three sizes, have a built-in flashlight and a more accurate heart rate monitor, and the Fenix 8 has a mic and speaker too — but the core experience of using the watch is still similar with the Epix 2.

Given that you can save hundreds of dollars by opting for the older Epix 2, especially compared to the Fenix 8 which starts at $1,099, it's certainly worth considering. Along with all the same key sports tracking, training and navigation features, the Epix 2 also has the same useful smarts like music storage and NFC payments. For $379, you won't find better.