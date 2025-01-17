The Garmin Epix 2 just hit its lowest ever price, with Walmart beating Black Friday discounts
Grab the Garmin Epix 2 for $379 right now
The Garmin Epix 2 was one of the stars of the Black Friday sales, regularly dropping to $399, a snip for such an impressive AMOLED sports watch that still stands up to newer models like the Garmin Fenix 8.
I didn't expect it to drop below that price until the next big sales period, but right now the Garmin Epix 2 is reduced to $379 at Walmart, which is the cheapest it's ever been and less than half the price of the Garmin Fenix 8.
The Garmin Epix 2 is reduced by over $500 with this epic deal at Walmart, and I don't think there's a better sports watch available anywhere for this price. The Epix 2 has a bright AMOLED display and Garmin's top sports tracking, training analysis and navigation feature, and this is the more durable sapphire titanium model you're getting in the sale.
I trained for and ran four marathons while wearing the Garmin Epix 2 over the course of a year, and it never let me down. I've since tested the Garmin Epix Pro and Garmin Fenix 8, which are the newer versions of Garmin's top AMOLED watches, and while they are excellent, the Epix 2 still offers most of the same key features.
There are some updates to consider with the newer watches, which come in three sizes, have a built-in flashlight and a more accurate heart rate monitor, and the Fenix 8 has a mic and speaker too — but the core experience of using the watch is still similar with the Epix 2.
Given that you can save hundreds of dollars by opting for the older Epix 2, especially compared to the Fenix 8 which starts at $1,099, it's certainly worth considering. Along with all the same key sports tracking, training and navigation features, the Epix 2 also has the same useful smarts like music storage and NFC payments. For $379, you won't find better.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.