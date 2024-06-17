The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is real — and tipped to cost nearly as much as the Apple Watch Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, the brand's forthcoming premium wearable is tipped to arrive with a hefty price tag of just under $700, suggesting that Samsung intends for it to compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra series which starts at $800.

This info comes from a report published earlier today by 91Mobiles. In addition to the Galaxy Watch Ultra's likely launch price, we got more details on the device's likely design thanks to images shared by the well-known leaker, Tim Tom O, and first reported on by 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra — likely design

(Image credit: Future)

Love it or hate it, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will likely look somewhat like the device above, which notably incorporates a circular screen into a square-ish case. And though it seems a bit chunky, I actually like the overall aesthetic. In fact, it reminds me a little of an IWC Andreas Huber mechanical watch, except it doesn't cost $10,000.

Along the right side of the case, there appears to be a trio of buttons, though the orange one in the middle may actually be a crown. If that's the case, it looks a tad undersized.

The leaked images reveal two colorways, black and grey, shown above, and a silver and white option. It's unclear what materials they're made of but titanium is a good guess. Both also appear to be on rubber sports-style straps.

The report on 91Mobiles also indicates the Galaxy Watch Ultra will feature a 47mm case size and possibly a 590mAh battery, which is notably a little larger than the 564mAh battery currently found in the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Additionally, we expect the new Samsung to boast a sapphire crystal display with up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

Further rumors suggest the Galaxy Watch Ultra will also boast at least 100 meters of water resistance, again, matching the Apple Watch Ultra, and will likely be rated at least IP68 against dust and moisture.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra — likely price

A $700 price tag would make the Galaxy Watch Ultra significantly more expensive than any previous Samsung smartwatch. Presently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 47mm is the brand's priciest wearable at $479.

With last week's launch of the $199 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, it seems like Samsung is approaching the smartwatch space with a little something for everyone, regardless of their budget. However, while a more affordable, entry-level model makes a lot of sense, the success of a higher-end model feels like less of a sure bet.

Will the Galaxy Watch Ultra offer enough bells and whistles to warrant its high cost and dazzle the Samsung faithful? We will likely know for sure come July when it's announced at the rumored Samsung Unpacked event.

Beyond that, the question is, how well will it stack up against the forthcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3? Time will tell.