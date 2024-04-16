Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6: These are the 5 biggest expected upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is looking more and more like it'll be a major release rather than an iterative update. Of course, the Galaxy Watch 6 remains a fantastic wearable, and one of the best smartwatches for Android users in 2024, but, there is room for improvement.

We've already rounded up all the latest Galaxy Watch 7 rumors and leaks, now it's time to take a closer look at what these likely improvements mean for the product line as a whole and for current Galaxy Watch 6 owners considering an upgrade this August.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. 6: Increased battery life

More efficient power consumption is one of the most significant upgrades we expect to see in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. After all, middling battery life was our only major gripe with Galaxy Watch 6 (and also a frequent complaint of owners).

Both the Galaxy Watch 5 and 6 max out at 40 hours of juice on a good day. That's not terrible, but it's also not impressive (the original Galaxy Watch lasted up to four days).

The good news is that we expect the Galaxy Watch 7 to sport an updated chipset that could make it 50% more efficient in the power management department. This upgrade could also make it operate 30% faster than the previous generation.

No word yet on whether the devices will sport larger capacity batteries but given a general preference by most toward thinner wearables, we may see battery capacity remain at 425 mAh for the larger Galaxy Watch 7 models and 300 mAh for the smaller ones.

That said, there are strong signs that we'll get an extra-large Galaxy Watch 7 Pro with greater battery capacity alongside the standard edition and a "Classic" edition.

Assuming that this model also gets the new chipset, it could be a serious contender against competitors/legends of longevity, like the OnePlus Watch 2. For comparison, while there was no Galaxy Watch Pro 6, there was a Galaxy Pro 5 which boasted a 590 mAh battery with up to 80 hours of life.

Given how maligned the Galaxy 6's battery life is, any significant improvement is a darn good enough reason to strongly consider upgrading.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. 6: Better health monitoring

(Image credit: Future)

We don't know a ton about what health sensor the forthcoming Galaxy Watch will offer, but Samsung has revealed that it will include a new sleep apnea detection feature and possibly improved sleep tracking.

The former was recently approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Samsung says it will be available in the Samsung Health app come Q3 and compatible with a handful of devices at launch.

This timeframe means the feature should arrive in time for the Galaxy Watch 7 launch. For what's it worth, it also looks like Apple will debut a similar feature in its upcoming Apple Watch 10 device.

Is this new feature enough to convince Galaxy Watch 6 owners to upgrade? That depends. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a potentially deadly condition where breathing gets interrupted for longer than 10 seconds periodically while a person is sleeping.

This condition often goes unnoticed and can increase an individual's risk for cardiovascular diseases significantly. So, yeah, it's a pretty big deal. Also, according to the National Sleep Foundation, roughly 25% of men and 10% of women in the U.S. experience OSA.

The Galaxy Watch 7 will likely monitor a host of vitals while you sleep over several weeks to determine if you are at high risk for OSA. If you are, an alert will likely be sent recommending further medical assessment from a professional.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. 6: A refreshed design

(Image credit: Future)

We will almost certainly see three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7. Most reports suggest that Samsung will keep the classic model, with a rotating bezel,l and bring back the larger Pro model. But, what about the third model? Surely there will be a standard edition Galaxy Watch 7?

This is where things get interesting. There have been peeps and murmurs that Samsung plans to reintroduce a square-format smartwatch, something we haven't seen from the brand in quite some time. And if one of the three Galaxy Watch 7 models were to feature a square screen, the standard version probably makes the most sense.

I'm not sure how a rotating bezel affixed to a square screen could possibly work. An angular Galaxy Watch 7 Pro is certainly possible, especially if Samsung wants to compete head-to-head with the Apple Watch Ultra series, but we're putting our money on the normal Galaxy Watch 7 getting the design shake-up if one comes to fruition.

But, is the move to a square display meaningful enough to upgrade to if you have a perfectly fine-working Galaxy Watch 6? Probably not. Taken with the other likely upgrades, though, the answer may be yes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. Watch 6: Galaxy Ring compatibility

(Image credit: Oura)

We expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Ring debut alongside the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 devices. And you better believe the two wearables will be able to work together in your favor.

Samsung already hinted at folks being able to control other Galaxy products using its forthcoming finger-based device, and we're super curious to see how that plays out. The thought of waving a finger to turn on my Samsung microwave or start a timer on my Galaxy Watch sounds pretty sweet.

More significantly, the two devices will likely complement the other's wellness monitoring data, for greater holistic insights. In addition to monitoring heart rate and sleep qualities, reports suggest that the Galaxy Ring will also keep tabs on blood flow and oxygen saturation while offering on-the-spot ECGs.

If the Samsung Galaxy Ring truly ends up being all that and a bag of chips and Samsung limits smartwatch compatibility to only the newest devices, that alone might be enough to consider an upgrade from the Galaxy Watch 6 or earlier to the Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs. 6: A better screen

Of all the most significant potential upgrades, this is the one we're least sure of, but if it does come to fruition, it would be a big deal. Both Apple and Samsung have reportedly been experimenting with the possibility of using MicroLED screens in upcoming wearables, rather than sticking with AMOLED.

The new tech boasts better brightness — making it easier to view in sunlight — superior color reproduction and increased contrast versus OLED. MicroLED is also more power efficient, which is another huge benefit, especially if these watches also sport 50% more power-efficient processors.

Ultimately, this is one upgrade we could also see Samsung holding on to until the Galaxy Watch 8. But, if the Galaxy Watch 7 does sport a MicroLED screen, that would make upgrading from the Galaxy Watch 6 a no-brainer in our book.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 – other upgrades

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to a new processor and better battery life, improved health tracking, a design refresh, a brighter screen and compatibility with the Galaxy Ring, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 may also boast an updated operating system (possibly Wear OS 5) and the inclusion of on-wrist blood pressure monitoring.

Of course, we'll all have to wait several months to find out exactly which of these updates comes to fruition and which are dust in the wind, but we're excited nonetheless, especially with the latest-gen Apple Watches set to debut a month or so later.