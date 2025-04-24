Motorola has a new smartwatch — and it looks a whole lot like an Apple Watch

With Google winding down Fitbit’s footprint in the sensibly-priced fitness-focused smartwatch market — RIP to the Sense and Versa lines — other brands are stepping up to fill the void. From the sub-$60 Samsung Galaxy Fit3 to the sub-$100 Amazfit Active 2 , there are shiny new options that cost much less than flagship smartwatches.

Now Motorola is tossing a fresh hat in that ring with the brand’s forthcoming Moto Watch Fit, a remarkably Apple Watch-looking wearable with some intriguing specs. Details are limited at this time, but here’s what we do know.

Moto Watch Fit: price and availability

No word yet on what Motorola’s fitness-focused smartwatch will cost or when it will ship, but I’m assured such info will be revealed later this year.

With that in mind, judging by the specs, the price of Motorola’s current wearable lineup and my colleague Kate Kozuch’s brief hands-on time with the device as Motorola was previewing its new Motorola Razr 2025 phones, I suspect it will end up selling for under $150, perhaps even for less than $100.

As for that hands-on, it sounds like Motorola's watch feels and handles similar to a budget-friendly smartwatch like the Amazfit Bip 6 .

Moto Watch Fit: Design and build

(Image credit: Future)

The Moto Watch Fit will sport a sizable 1.9-inch OLED touchscreen protected by Gorilla Glass 3. For comparison, that’s as much screen real estate as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 .

The case is aluminum, and the back is plastic, both of which contribute to the device’s lightweight footprint. At 25 g (without the strap), the Moto Watch Fit weighs in less than even the smaller 40mm Apple Watch SE (2022) .

There’s no onboard speaker or microphone, so it’s probably safe to assume that Motorola’s new smartwatch doesn’t support cellular communication.

The smartwatch uses a proprietary system for attaching a strap, similar to Apple’s, but will ship with an adapter, presumably to allow use of standard spring bar-style straps.

Moto Watch Fit: Sensors and fitness tracking

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto Watch Fit boasts onboard GPS for location tracking, without the need to carry a paired smartphone. It also sports an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer and a gyroscope, the latter two for movement tracking.

With no onboard ECG, Sp02 or body temperature sensors, the Moto Watch Fit isn’t in the same class as many of the best smartwatch models you can buy right now, like the Apple Watch Series 10 , Google Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. This also hopefully means that it will be a fraction of the cost of those models.

Moto Watch Fit: Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With so few details, particularly surrounding pricing, it’s difficult to gauge how successful the Moto Watch Fit could potentially be. However, based on what’s been confirmed spec-wise, the new device is up against some pretty stiff competition.

Sure, it sports a big screen, a metal case and a familiar design, but the onboard health tech is pretty basic. That said, the inclusion of a GPS antenna technically puts the Moto Watch Fit in a class above devices like Galaxy Fit3 and Amazfit Band 7 , both of which lack GPS.

Ultimately, I’ll be curious to see how the Moto Watch Fit stacks up against the $79 Amazfit Bip 6, one of my favorite new affordable smartwatch models. Then again, given the rate which Amazfit refreshes product lines, the Bip 7 may be out by the time we know more about the Moto Watch Fit.