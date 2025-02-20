Garmin launches ComingUp — a free task manager app for your watch

The best Garmin watches just got smarter thanks to the launch of the free ComingUp task manager app, which links up with your Google Tasks, Todoist, and Microsoft To Do lists so you can manage them on your watch.

Garmin is known for making outstanding sports watches, but its devices have also been getting smarter in recent years, and this app joins other features like music storage and NFC payments to help Garmin watches compete with the best smartwatches.

To get the ComingUp app you need to download it to your watch through the Connect IQ store, then sign into your Google Tasks, Todoist or Microsoft To Do account through the Garmin Connect app.

The app uses a full QWERTY keyboard on your wrist to help you add tasks, and you can also mark them as completed and it will sync to your lists on other devices.

Which Garmin watches can get the app?

Most Garmin devices launched in the past couple of years can get the ComingUp app, including any with an AMOLED screen. I installed it on my Garmin Fenix 8 easily, and other devices it works on include the Garmin Forerunner 965, Garmin Forerunner 265 and Garmin Instinct 3.

Some older watches get it as well, including the Garmin Forerunner 255, but some notable watches that don’t get access include the Garmin Instinct 2, Garmin Fenix 6 and Garmin Forerunner 55. You can see the full list of compatible devices on the app page in the Connect IQ store.

How to get the ComingUp app on your watch?

The easiest way to download ComingUp to your Garmin is to use the Connect IQ app on your phone. Make sure you have selected your Garmin watch in that app, then find the app and install it.

On your watch it will appear as one of your Glances, which you can access by scrolling up or down from your watch face. Sign into your Google Tasks, Todoist or Microsoft To Do in the Garmin Connect app on your phone and then your lists should start appearing on your watch.

Judging by the app’s reviews on the Connect IQ store, there seem to be some teething troubles with it at the moment, but I was able to link up my Google Tasks account and complete a task using the watch.

While Garmin's top watches now have some key smartwatch features, they still don't live up to the smarts of a device like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which has cellular connectivity and a much better stocked app store.

The gap between sports watch and smartwatch continues to get smaller, however, and it's good that Garmin is picking off features like this to make its devices more useful.