Garmin launches ComingUp — a free task manager app for your watch
Your Garmin watch just got smarter
The best Garmin watches just got smarter thanks to the launch of the free ComingUp task manager app, which links up with your Google Tasks, Todoist, and Microsoft To Do lists so you can manage them on your watch.
Garmin is known for making outstanding sports watches, but its devices have also been getting smarter in recent years, and this app joins other features like music storage and NFC payments to help Garmin watches compete with the best smartwatches.
To get the ComingUp app you need to download it to your watch through the Connect IQ store, then sign into your Google Tasks, Todoist or Microsoft To Do account through the Garmin Connect app.
The app uses a full QWERTY keyboard on your wrist to help you add tasks, and you can also mark them as completed and it will sync to your lists on other devices.
Which Garmin watches can get the app?
Most Garmin devices launched in the past couple of years can get the ComingUp app, including any with an AMOLED screen. I installed it on my Garmin Fenix 8 easily, and other devices it works on include the Garmin Forerunner 965, Garmin Forerunner 265 and Garmin Instinct 3.
Some older watches get it as well, including the Garmin Forerunner 255, but some notable watches that don’t get access include the Garmin Instinct 2, Garmin Fenix 6 and Garmin Forerunner 55. You can see the full list of compatible devices on the app page in the Connect IQ store.
How to get the ComingUp app on your watch?
The easiest way to download ComingUp to your Garmin is to use the Connect IQ app on your phone. Make sure you have selected your Garmin watch in that app, then find the app and install it.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
On your watch it will appear as one of your Glances, which you can access by scrolling up or down from your watch face. Sign into your Google Tasks, Todoist or Microsoft To Do in the Garmin Connect app on your phone and then your lists should start appearing on your watch.
Judging by the app’s reviews on the Connect IQ store, there seem to be some teething troubles with it at the moment, but I was able to link up my Google Tasks account and complete a task using the watch.
While Garmin's top watches now have some key smartwatch features, they still don't live up to the smarts of a device like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which has cellular connectivity and a much better stocked app store.
The gap between sports watch and smartwatch continues to get smaller, however, and it's good that Garmin is picking off features like this to make its devices more useful.
More from Tom's Guide
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
OnePlus Watch 3 review: Good becomes great
How I got my favorite Apple Watch running feature on my Garmin