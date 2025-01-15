Did cavemen sleep better than us? 5 sleep tips we can learn from our prehistoric ancestors

Prehistoric Homo sapiens might have lived 230-300,000 years ago, but just like us, they were on the hunt for a good night's sleep. However, unlike many a modern office worker, they might have actually achieved it. Should we be looking to cavemen for sleep tips?

That's what sleep therapists and occasional insomniac Dr. Merijn van de Laar is proposing in his new book, "How to Sleep Like A Caveman". Combining research into Paleolithic sleep with observations of modern hunter-gatherer tribes, Dr. van de Laar thinks the Paleolithic lifestyle might offer some insights into how to sleep better in the 21st Century.

Key takeaways

Our sleep has evolved from the habits of prehistoric ancestors

Active lifestyle of cave dwellers contributed to their good sleep

Modern pressures around sleep might be harming our rest

"How to Sleep Like a Caveman: Ancient Wisdom for a Better Night's Rest" by Dr. Marijn van de Laar explores the sleep habits of Paleolithic humans, and how we might be able to pick up some sleep tips from our early ancestors.

The life of prehistoric Homo sapiens diverged from ours in many ways, but when it comes to sleep, we followed some similar patterns — quite literally. Cavemen tended to go to bed with the moon and wakeup with the sun, and closely following the natural rhythms of the day might be just one reason why they slept well.

(Image credit: Aron Visuals on Unsplash)

While pre-history might not sound like the place to look for sleep hacks, the busy caveman lifestyle has many things in common with modern sleep guidances. From active mornings to avoiding sugar in the evening, Dr. van de Laar proposes that adopting some Paleolithic habits could help the modern office worker sleep better.

But we do have one major advantage over cavemen: the mattress. Choosing the best mattress for your sleep style can help make the hours in bed count, supporting your body for better, restorative sleep. And you don't have to drag your mattress home on a giant sloth either, as the best mattresses in a box come straight to your door.

Why cavemen slept so well — and how to do it to

While some cavemen sleep tips aren't applicable to modern day (even though we're sure hunting a mammoth will still make you incredibly tired), there are some tips we can learn from our ancient ancestor's approach to rest...

1. Daytime activity

Without office jobs, traffic jams and Chinese takeaways on demand, it’s no surprise that cavemen moved around more than us. This frequent exercise meant that by the time a cave dweller crawled onto the prehistoric equivalent of the best hybrid mattress, their body really needed the recovery time.

While busy lifestyles ensure it's hard to hit the many miles of walking a caveman might have achieved in one day, regular exercise can help us sleep better. And, like cavemen, research suggests you might also benefit from exercising outdoors. Aim to fit some walking into your day when possible, or enjoy some light exercise in the evening to help you sleep.

2. Light and warmth exposure around circadian rhythms

Or, perhaps, it would be more accurate to say that our circadian rhythms developed around the light cycle that cavemen (and their ancestors) were naturally exposed to. Getting light during the day and darkness at night helps you sleep better, and that's something cave dwellers would have struggled to avoid.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With electric lightbulbs and glaring phone screens, many of us end up accidentally confusing our circadian rhythms. The easiest way to get your internal body clock back in sync is to open the curtains first thing in the morning and dim the lights in the evening. (A good eye mask can also help.)

Dr. van de Laar suggests heat also played a role in the healthy sleep habits of early humans. Our bodies cool as we get sleepy, in time with the natural cooling from day to night. Cozy bedrooms, unlike chilly caves, can work against this. The best cooling mattresses help very hot sleepers maintain a lower temperature overnight — but for some of us, it’s as simple as turning the thermostat down a notch.

3. No sugar before bed

...and, overall, very little sugar in general. Cavemen diets were largely low sugar and Paleolithic humans certainly wouldn't have indulged in a late night donut. Studies have linked increased sugar consumption to disturbed rest, which is bad news if you like a sweet treat as a midnight snack.

In general, it's best to avoid eating too close to bedtime (the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule recommends no food three hours before bed). But there are some sleep-healthy foods you can snack on, such as cavemen-approved proteins and sunflower seeds.

4. Natural nighttime awakenings

We all wake up in the night, but most of these awakenings are so short lived we don’t even realize they're happening. Longer nighttime waking tend to be a source of stress for the modern human, but a cave dweller is likely to have just shrugged it off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Studies suggest that before the Industrial Age, it was much more common to sleep in two shifts during one night. Dr. van de Laar proposes this segmented sleep was used to aid survival, as whoever was awake could keep an eye out for threats.

While you might not need to get up at 3am to check for sabre-toothed tigers, many of us still find ourselves waking up after a few hours of rest. Instead of lying in bed and stressing over it, try getting up, moving around and even picking up a calming activity (such as reading a book.) When you start to feel sleepy again, go back to bed.

5. Less sleep stress

Many of us worry about achieving the magical eight hours sleep. But Dr. van de Laar suggests that one of the reasons cavemen could sleep well is they weren't stressing over just how much rest they got.

So how do we avoid stressing about sleep? Understanding your sleep chronotype can help you find a bedtime and wake-up time that works for you (cavemen had to rely on their body clock, not an alarm clock.)

Practicing good sleep hygiene can also help you fall asleep faster. And if you do have a bad night's sleep, don't see it as a failure — it happens. After all, we can't rule out cavemen spending the occasional night staring at the stars, lamenting 'why Grug no sleep?'