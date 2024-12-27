3 noise cancelling earplugs to shop in this year's after Christmas sales

We're serious about prioritising our sleep all year round, but around the festive period, life (and celebrations!) can get in the way. However, after Christmas sales are an excellent time to get hold of items that will put a great night's rest back at the forefront after all the excitement.

Sleeping on one of this year's best mattresses for your sleep style is the number one way to maximise the quality of your sleep. But if you just need to block out the noise, we recommend a solid pair of noise cancelling ear plugs.

Besides tracking this year's best mattress deals and sales, we've also been on the hunt for the best sleep-enhancing products on the market. From sunrise alarm clocks to weighted blankets and eye masks, we've tried them all. But here, we're zoning in on why noise reducing ear plugs are a great buy in the sales that come after Christmas.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was $24.95 now $19.95 at Amazon

Made with soft silicone, these earplugs come in four ear tip sizes (XS/S/M/L), and are a comfortable alternative to foam earplugs. There are ten color options to choose from, including a burgundy shade named sugar plum and a pastel blue called bubble blue. Loop promise that their Quiet 2 Ear Plugs provide comfort and strong noise reduction, and we know that they deliver. Our team tested these ear plugs and found they successfully blocked out nighttime noise, even with our tester living next to a nightclub. There's currently 20% off at Amazon reducing the price to $19.95 (was $24.95).

Kaugic Ear Plugs for Sleeping: was $6.99 now $6.64

The Kaugic Ear Plugs for Sleeping are great if you're looking for an affordable way to try out earplugs that can combat noise while you're trying to sleep. These are made from soft silicone, feature a 'technical noise reduction ring' and provide noise reduction of up to 30dB. They come with four tip sizes to suit different sleepers and the US Amazon deal on these earplugs brings the already extremely affordable price of $6.99 down to $6.64. Plus you get free shipping and free returns within 30 days.