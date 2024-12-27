3 noise cancelling earplugs to shop in this year's after Christmas sales
Need help snoozing in noisy environments? These noise cancelling earplugs are discounted in after Christmas sales
We're serious about prioritising our sleep all year round, but around the festive period, life (and celebrations!) can get in the way. However, after Christmas sales are an excellent time to get hold of items that will put a great night's rest back at the forefront after all the excitement.
Sleeping on one of this year's best mattresses for your sleep style is the number one way to maximise the quality of your sleep. But if you just need to block out the noise, we recommend a solid pair of noise cancelling ear plugs.
Besides tracking this year's best mattress deals and sales, we've also been on the hunt for the best sleep-enhancing products on the market. From sunrise alarm clocks to weighted blankets and eye masks, we've tried them all. But here, we're zoning in on why noise reducing ear plugs are a great buy in the sales that come after Christmas.
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was $24.95 now $19.95 at Amazon
Made with soft silicone, these earplugs come in four ear tip sizes (XS/S/M/L), and are a comfortable alternative to foam earplugs. There are ten color options to choose from, including a burgundy shade named sugar plum and a pastel blue called bubble blue. Loop promise that their Quiet 2 Ear Plugs provide comfort and strong noise reduction, and we know that they deliver. Our team tested these ear plugs and found they successfully blocked out nighttime noise, even with our tester living next to a nightclub. There's currently 20% off at Amazon reducing the price to $19.95 (was $24.95).
Kaugic Ear Plugs for Sleeping: was $6.99 now $6.64
The Kaugic Ear Plugs for Sleeping are great if you're looking for an affordable way to try out earplugs that can combat noise while you're trying to sleep. These are made from soft silicone, feature a 'technical noise reduction ring' and provide noise reduction of up to 30dB. They come with four tip sizes to suit different sleepers and the US Amazon deal on these earplugs brings the already extremely affordable price of $6.99 down to $6.64. Plus you get free shipping and free returns within 30 days.
Loop Dream Ear Plugs: was from $49.95 now from $42.46
The Loop Dream Ear Plugs are made with soft silicone to reduce pressure in the ear and come in three colors: peach, lilac and black. The brand report over 55,000 5-star reviews and say 91% of users experienced better quality sleep, 87% were more focused the following day and 79% felt more rested after using the Loop Dream. Ensuring the festive cheer continues after Christmas, Loop currently has 15% off if you spend over $49, bringing a pair of Dream Ear Plugs down from $49.95 to $42.26. Since the Loop sale offers 25% off for purchases over $99, you can get two pairs of Dream Ear Plugs for $74.93 (was $99.90). Plus they come with a 2-year warranty and 100-day free returns.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.