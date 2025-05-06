Trouble sleeping? These are the 7 products our editors swear by for a good night's sleep

After our fair share of restless nights, mattress testing, bedding shopping and sleep tech reviewing, we're confident we know what it takes to get a good night's sleep. Optimizing our sleep is part of our day job, after all.

As well as sleeping on and testing the best mattresses of the year, there are a handful of products our writers and editors simply can't sleep without. From the humble ear plugs and socks to more technical products, like sleep trackers and sleep headbands, this is a list of the gear the Tom's Guide Sleep Team rely on for a good night's sleep.

SPONSORED Sealy Posturepedic Elite Hybrid : Getting the sleep you need improves a litany of issues, but you can't get that sleep if you're waking up stiff and sore. The targeted support of a Sealy Posturepedic® Elite Hybrid mattress helps provide relief where you need it most. This bed flexes to your unique shape, making sure you find the personalized support you need to perform your best in the morning.

7 products our editors swear by for better sleep

We'll be honest, not all the products we test perform as well as their makers promise they do. But these aren't the products we're focusing on here. Instead, you'll find our favorite, trusty gadgets that have actually sent us to sleep fast and keep us snoozing all night long...

1. Loop Dream Earplugs: $49.95 at Loop Earplugs

Be it a busy street outside your bedroom window, noisy neighbours or a snoring partner, noise pollution is a common sleep disruptor. But with the Loop Dream Earplugs, our Sleep Editor Nicola Appleton sleeps soundly. She says: “After 14 years of sleeping next to someone who snores, I tried the Loop Dream Earplugs — the first sleep-specific option from Loop — and haven’t looked back. With a noise reduction rating of 27dB (SNR), they block out my partner’s snoring completely — which means I can finally get an undisturbed night’s rest. With their ultra-soft silicone and a flat, closed-loop design, they’re also ideal for side sleepers like me. And, with four ear tip sizes, they stay securely in place all night. If someone else’s snoring is keeping you awake, these ear plugs will save your sleep.”

2. Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399.99 at Samsung

While we're aware sleep trackers don't directly improve your sleep, we use them to learn more about our sleep patterns and tendencies. Our Sleep Features Editor Lauren Jeffries has been testing the Samsung Galaxy ring. Here's what she has to say about it's sleep tracking functionality: "I've never used any kind of sleep tracker before the Galaxy Ring. Yes, I had nightmares and probably didn't get enough sleep most nights, but in general, I felt well rested. The Galaxy Ring has educated me so much that I'm now getting better sleep every night. This is mainly because of the sleep score. I love how detailed it is, looking at every aspect that went into calculating it, from sleep duration and my bedtime, to the amount of REM sleep I got and how long it took me to fall asleep. Since using it, my sleep schedule has become more consistent and I prioritize getting quality rest over quantity, which has also helped my nighttime anxiety."

3. Women's Fine Cashmere and Merino Wool Super Soft Socks: $29.99 at Amazon

Wearing socks to bed is a disputed topic on our sleep team. While some say it makes them feel claustrophobic, others enjoy their sleep-enhancing benefits, and science suggests the latter group are right. Nicola says: “Wearing socks to bed is a simple, science-backed habit with a big payoff — falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. Instead of making you hot, socks gently warm your feet, triggering vasodilation, which actually helps lower your core temperature — a critical cue for falling asleep. Cold feet, on the other hand, can delay sleep onset and lead to restless tossing and turning. In the warmer summer months always opt for a lightweight, breathable fabric like cotton or cashmere.” This pair from Amazon are reasonably priced and come in 14 color options.

4. Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light: $213.22 at Amazon

A top sunrise alarm clock is a staple on my bedside table now, no matter the season. As a sleep tech writer, my current favorite is the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light. In winter, it helps me wake up to light. Even though the mornings are naturally light now, I still enjoys using the sunset simulation as part of my wind down routine. Plus the gentle wake up sounds are much better than a jolting iPhone alarm. The Philips is a more expensive sunrise alarm clock option, but functioning as a bedside reading lamp too, I think it's worth the splurge.

5. Elemind sleep headband: $349 at Elemind

The Elemind headband is part of the emerging sleep headband market. Placed over your forehead, the headband measures EEG brain signals and delivers precise acoustic stimulation that moves the brain from wakeful patterns into a deeper sleep. I have been using this headband to get more deep sleep while marathon training. I've slept all night long wearing it and can vouch for its efficiency considering I stayed asleep even when my brother came into my bedroom to steal an iPhone charger plugged in next to my bed (though he was slightly confused by my sleep accessory). At $349, this is a premium sleep product, which will only be worth it if you're really struggling to switch off at night.

6. Feather & Down Sweet Dream Pillow Spray: $17 at Amazon

Essential oils like lavender and chamomile are known to calm the nervous system, promoting overall relaxation. Our Senior Sleep Writer, Frances Daniels, uses the Feather & Down Sweet Dream Pillow Spray to make the most of this relaxation technique. She says: "Spritzing my bedding with lavender pillow spray has become a comforting bedtime ritual for me, and helps me to fall asleep faster. It may just be a placebo effect, but studieshave shown that the soothing scent can increase sleep quality and ease anxiety." At just $17, this is an affordable sleep product.

7. MZOO Sleep Eye Mask: was $28.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Light is a major sleep killer for our Senior Sleep Writer, Ruth Jones, so she relies on a comfy eye mask to create the perfect environment for rest, whether she's on her friend's sofa or a cross-Atlantic airline. She says: "My eye mask blocks the lights that plague my bedroom — like the smoke detector and power strip — and it also helps me put my phone away at night. After all, once my eye mask is on, I can't check my messages any more. Just the action of putting an eye mask on has come to signal to my brain that it's time to go to sleep and I find it's weight on my face strangely comforting now." The MZOO is a great value, great quality sleep mask option with 21% off at Amazon now, bringing the price to $22.99. Yes it's a bit more than your average silk mask, but made with soft fabric, it'll be more durable.