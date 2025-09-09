Struggling to sleep as the seasons change? It might be SAD — here’s what's helping me

Add a sunrise alarm clock to your bedroom (Image credit: Hatch) We've tested the best sunrise alarm clocks to make waking up on dark winter mornings easier.

I’m reluctant to admit it, but here I am. The summer is over. Fall is here.

And yes, there are some things I’m excited about… rewatching Gilmore Girls, my husband’s pumpkin pie and cozy afternoons on the sofa.

But the reality is that I’ll most likely be battling the symptoms of SAD until spring arrives.

Mental health and sleep are intrinsically linked, and so are daylight and sleep. Which means the fall and winter months are notorious for bad rest.

But this year, I’m determined to achieve better sleep night after night, right through until spring. Here’s how I’m going to do it.

What is SAD?

SAD stands for seasonal affective disorder. “SAD is clinically defined as a specific type of depression, which is triggered by changes in the seasons, most commonly occurring in the winter months,” Dr Harry Jarrett, head of science and research at Heights, previously explained to us.

And you can expect much of the same symptoms to depression, like:

Irritability

Fatigue

Mood changes

Weight changes

Sleep changes

It’s thought that the lack of sunlight impacts serotonin release, which helps control our moods and energy levels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How does the season change affect our sleep?

So, how does this affect our sleep? For me, it results in massive fatigue. No matter how much sleep I’ve had, all I want to do is curl up in bed and never leave.

This can lead to oversleeping, which studies suggest could be as harmful to cardiac health as sleep deprivation. Soon, my schedule goes out of whack and my circadian rhythm (also know as your body clock) is dysregulated.

Groggy and sluggish in the morning, wired or restless at night

“Because SAD impacts the body’s internal clock, it can create a push-pull effect: groggy and sluggish in the morning, wired or restless at night,” explains psychotherapist and founder of Intrepid Insights Therapy LLC , Robert Bell.

The result? Difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep. And with heightened anxiety levels as a side effect of SAD, nighttime anxiety inevitably increases.

But this year, I’m using all the knowledge I’ve collected as Sleep Features Editor to make sure I get sleep all year round, even on the darkest days.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How I’m combatting the effects of SAD this fall

Getting outside

After talking to world sleep experts, the one surprising and essential step to getting good sleep is getting outside during the day.

“Getting outside in natural light—especially in the morning—can make a noticeable difference, even if it’s cloudy,” says Bell.

This is because our sleep hormones are regulated by daylight. When the evening draws in and the sky darkens, we release melatonin, which makes us feel sleepy. But during the day, light suppresses melatonin.

So, by spending time outdoors, you can improve your energy levels throughout the day and keep your circadian rhythm in time with the day. Come evening, you should be able to fall asleep fast.

So, I'm going to start my day with a coffee in the garden, no matter how chilly it gets. And ideally, fit in a gentle walk after work or on my lunch break.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using a sunrise alarm clock

The best sunrise alarm clocks wake you up gradually and gently with light, rather than a blaring and abrupt noise and they’re the perfect product to cope with dark, cold winter mornings.

Because of the lack of light, we might feel groggy in the morning for a lot longer. And while the light from a sunrise alarm clock won’t impact your hormones (it’s not enough light to simulate sunlight), it helps ease you into the day and it’s certainly a mood booster.

I use the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 and you can create your own sunrise, pairing it with different sounds, choosing the level of light and how long the sunrise lasts.

(Image credit: Future)

Using a SAD lamp

Recognized as an official treatment for seasonal affective disorder, SAD lamps can be used to replicate sunlight in the winter months.

“Some people find a light therapy lamp helpful for boosting mood and energy, and using it consistently each morning can also improve sleep quality,”says Bell.

These lamps have a high level of lux (measurement of light), to deliver intense light and it’s recommended that you use them most mornings.

I was sceptical — but the first day I tried it I literally felt a wave of positivity wash over me. And, with my eyes closed, I can imagine I’m lying on the beach with the Greek sun beating down on me.

The Lumie Vitamin L Lamp is the perfect addition to my dresser, and I’ll be turning it on very soon for when I get ready in the mornings.

(Image credit: Future)

Keeping a consistent sleep schedule

As much as I’m desperate to sleep well past my alarm and snuggle back into bed for long naps in the afternoon, I’m going to resist.

Because if there’s one thing I've learnt, it’s that I previously underestimated just how important sleep regularity is for our health.

“Keeping a steady sleep routine—waking up and going to bed around the same time every day—helps your body know when it’s time to rest and when it’s time to wake,” says Bell.

By doing this, you’ll regulate the release and suppression of sleep hormones. This results in sustained energy throughout the day and natural sleepiness in the evening.