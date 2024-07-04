Run, don’t walk! Save over $100 on the Adidas Ultraboost 23 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

We're fast approaching Prime Day, Amazon's annual two-day shopping event taking place July 16 and 17, and you can already find the best early Prime Day Adidas deals to pick up workout gear without breaking the bank.
One of my favorite deals so far is the Adidas Ultraboost 23 running shoe for just $79 at Amazon before the sales officially launch. That's over $100 off the regular retail price.
We've had hands-on experience with the Ultraboost 23 (also known as the Adidas Ultraboost Light), launching the model into our best running shoes guide.
Remember, sizes, colors and men's and women's models will determine what discounts you can access. Here's how to shop the deal, and be sure to keep a keen eye on the Amazon Prime Day preview sale for more savings on tech and apparel.
Adidas (Women's) Ultraboost 23 running shoe: was $190 now $79 @ Amazon
Save on the Ultraboost 23 right now ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. We've run plenty of miles in these sneakers and highly recommend them for versatility and comfort. You can also shop the men's Adidas Ultraboost 23 running shoe at just $90 on Amazon.
One of our fitness editors tested the Ultraboost 23 (also known as Ultraboost Light) across easy recovery miles, long runs and tempo training, reporting that the shoe can handle just about anything she throws at it.
Those looking for a one-size-fits-all approach should definitely consider investing, and, remarkably, this model has now dropped to just $79.
Adidas’ Light Boost foam is 30% lighter than the previous Boost midsole foam and feels more responsive underfoot as a result, making it feel faster and more responsive compared with its predecessor, the Adidas Ultraboost 22.
The shoe has the same lower instep height as the Ultraboost 22 alongside reduced heel slip to prevent rubbing. You also still get the Linear Energy Push (LEP) system — the plastic insert added to the outsole that gives runners more torsional rigidity.
It's worth mentioning that while the shoe looks beautiful, it's not water resistant, so you'll want to consider this if you enjoy outdoor running in wet conditions. That said, customers can't get enough of the comfort factor, saying it feels like running on clouds. We couldn't agree more. And with over $100 off Adidas’ best-selling easy-run running shoes, why wait?
Sam Hopes is a level III qualified fitness trainer, level II reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Future PLC, the publisher of Tom's Guide. She is also about to undertake her Yoga For Athletes training course. Having trained to work with mind and body, Sam is a big advocate of using mindfulness techniques in sport and fitness, and their impact on performance. She’s also passionate about the fundamentals of training and building sustainable training methods. When she's not writing up her experiences with the latest fitness tech and workouts, you’ll find her writing about nutrition, sleep, recovery, and wellness.