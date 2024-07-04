Run, don’t walk! Save over $100 on the Adidas Ultraboost 23 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

We're fast approaching Prime Day, Amazon's annual two-day shopping event taking place July 16 and 17, and you can already find the best early Prime Day Adidas deals to pick up workout gear without breaking the bank.

One of my favorite deals so far is the Adidas Ultraboost 23 running shoe for just $79 at Amazon before the sales officially launch. That's over $100 off the regular retail price.

We've had hands-on experience with the Ultraboost 23 (also known as the Adidas Ultraboost Light), launching the model into our best running shoes guide.

Remember, sizes, colors and men's and women's models will determine what discounts you can access. Here's how to shop the deal, and be sure to keep a keen eye on the Amazon Prime Day preview sale for more savings on tech and apparel.

One of our fitness editors tested the Ultraboost 23 (also known as Ultraboost Light) across easy recovery miles, long runs and tempo training, reporting that the shoe can handle just about anything she throws at it.

Those looking for a one-size-fits-all approach should definitely consider investing, and, remarkably, this model has now dropped to just $79.

Adidas’ Light Boost foam is 30% lighter than the previous Boost midsole foam and feels more responsive underfoot as a result, making it feel faster and more responsive compared with its predecessor, the Adidas Ultraboost 22.

The shoe has the same lower instep height as the Ultraboost 22 alongside reduced heel slip to prevent rubbing. You also still get the Linear Energy Push (LEP) system — the plastic insert added to the outsole that gives runners more torsional rigidity.

It's worth mentioning that while the shoe looks beautiful, it's not water resistant, so you'll want to consider this if you enjoy outdoor running in wet conditions. That said, customers can't get enough of the comfort factor, saying it feels like running on clouds. We couldn't agree more. And with over $100 off Adidas’ best-selling easy-run running shoes, why wait?