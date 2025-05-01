Epic Adidas sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop on sneakers and apparel
Here’s the Adidas deals I’d add to my cart
Amazon is the place to go for Adidas deals right now. You can shop a ton of discounted apparel, sneakers, accessories and everything in between and fill out your wardrobe for the spring.
One of my favorite deals right now is the Adidas Ultraboost Light running shoes on sale from $47 at Amazon. We gave these an excellent 4-star rating in our Adidas Ultraboost Light review as we loved their sock-like fit and super lightweight design.
To complete your running fit and protect your head from the sun, you can also grab the Adidas Saturday Hat on sale from $14 at Amazon.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so don’t forget to check out the different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. Plus, check out the Skechers deals I’d buy from $21 at Amazon.
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These tennis-inspired casual sneakers look awesome and are comfortable even when you're on your feet all day. There's a fun variety of designs to choose from, with a black colorway that has an imitation crocodile leather look or a white one with star-shaped ventilation holes.
The Adidas Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with something like the Adidas Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.
The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value.
The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. With a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, these are the perfect workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot.
These casual Adidas sneakers make a serious statement in terms of style. Their suede upper, chunky laces and gold Adidas logo detail make them stand out, and they have a Cloudfoam midsole to keep you comfortable all day.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.
Stand out from the crowd with a huge saving on these Adidas Men's shorts. Featuring a loose fit, sweat-wicking AeroReady tech and perforated panels for temperature control, they look great and are comfortable for workouts or casual wear.
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
This Adidas baseball cap is a bestseller on Amazon, and with its simple, stylish design, it's easy to see why. Thanks to its adjustable strap, it's comfortable to wear, and it wicks moisture away from your forehead with an internal sweatband. Plus, this cap comes in a ton of different colors.
Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.
If you love to work out in leggings but hate seams that chafe, these are the perfect pair. These have minimal seaming to make them super comfortable. Plus, they're on sale for an awesome starting price right now.
The ultimate throwback! These Adidas parachute pants are stylish and comfortable thanks to their lightweight material and roomy fit. They're further enhanced by Adidas' classic three-stripes design down the sides.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games.
