New Balance spring sale — 3 sneaker deals I'd sprint to now

By Dan Bracaglia
published

Including high-tech running shoes and classic kicks

new Balance sneaker sale.
(Image credit: New Balance)

Having just picked up a fresh pair of New Balance Numerics, I'm hooked on the brand at the moment. Sure, my Nike and Adidas sneaks are comfy, but my NB 425s are cozier. They aren't on sale, but these other pairs of New Balances are, including nothing but chic choices. 

Forget the Nike "Pandas" Dunks, the unisex New Balance 480s are just $71 — marked down from $89 — and are way fresher. With plenty of sizes available, you can find this steal and more below. All sales, by the way, are through New Balance directly. 

New Balance sneaker sale

New Balance 480 (unisex): was $89 now $71

New Balance 480 (unisex): was $89 now $71
The unisex New Balance 480 offers a delightfully fresh take on the classic monochromatic basketball-style, low-cut sneaker. They feature an all-leather upper, generously sized tongue and grippy white rubber soles for traction. 

New Balance FuelCell Summit Unknown v4 (men's): was $129 now $103

New Balance FuelCell Summit Unknown v4 (men's): was $129 now $103
If you love running off-road and get a kick out of having the fastest-looking sneakers on the trail, consider the NB FuelCell Summit Unknown v4. These bad boys are all about traction in even the slickest of terrain. They also feature ample toe protection for rocks and tree roots and lots of cushioning for those lengthy/bumpy treks. 

View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 (men's): was $159 now $119

New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 (men's): was $159 now $119
Oversized sneakers continue to be on-trend and the NB Fresh Foam X More trail v3s marry chunky, foamy goodness with Gorpcore-level outdoor capabilities. They're also built for trail running in any condition but with a more cushioned feel than the FuelCell Summit Unknowns. 

View Deal

On the hunt for more great savings on practical and chic outerwear? Check out our roundup of the best Adidas sales happening now, with deals as low as $9. You can also find great savings via Amazon on Under Armour gear and footwear from Sketchers

