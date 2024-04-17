Huge Skechers sale at Amazon now — here's 11 deals I recommend

To be honest, Skechers brings back childhood memories. You know the styles — flashing lights and bright hues from the late 90s and early 2000s. Today, it's one of the largest footwear brands in the U.S., with a reputation for comfort and durability. It's even endorsed by a whole slew of celebrities, including musician Snoop Dogg, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, and, most recently, TV personality Martha Stewart.

But perhaps what truly differentiates Skechers from other shoe brands, is the fact that its quality doesn't come at a sky-high cost. Instead, the range of styles is often on sale — even now, there's a massive sale at Amazon that's slashed prices down to just $19. It includes one of the best Skechers shoes for beginner runners, the Go Run Lite (you can save 20% on both the men's and women's offerings). Or, if you're a member, you can also head directly to the Skechers website; the coupon code "BLOOM" will take 25% off two items in your cart or 20% off one item. Curious as to what else we recommend? Check out our full list of sneakers and sandals, below.

The Best Skechers Deals

Skechers Women’s Max Golf Shoe: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Golf-Shoe-Heathered%2Fdp%2FB07DL88M3X%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $85 now $19 @ Amazon

Likely the biggest savings to be had during Amazon’s Skechers sale at the moment, these women’s golf shoes start from $19 (a total of 76% off). “These are the best, most comfortable golf shoes I’ve ever worn, and I’ve had many, many pairs,” one reviewer writes, adding, “They still look good after walking lots of rounds in them.”

Women's Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Plush-Peace-Black%2Fdp%2FB00DU769AU%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $42 now $25 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and shape-wise are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.

Sketchers Women's Bobs B: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-BOBS-Womens-Sneaker-Black%2Fdp%2FB07NJNRPNS%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $45 now $31 @ Amazon

According to Amazon, customers usually keep this item, boasting fewer returns compared to similar products. These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their fate all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the support memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Walk-5-15901-Black%2Fdp%2FB07N133K6P%2Fref%3Dsr_1_24%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $60 now from $34 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/i-walked-27-miles-in-4-days-in-these-skechers-and-my-feet-never-felt-better" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive. The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Performance-Mens-Walk-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB07221574D%2Fref%3Dsr_1_22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">men’s version is also discounted to $42 on Amazon. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to get the best deal.

Women's On-the-Go 600-Brillancy Sport Sandal: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Performance-Womens-600-Brilliancy-natural%2Fdp%2FB072T34MZY%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $55 now $39 @ Amazon

These Skechers sandals are on sale starting from $39. With durable grip outsoles and lightweight cushioning foam, they're perfect for all terrain. "I wore these right out of the box to a tropical island vacation where I walked miles a day. They were supportive, light, comfortable and versatile, didn't get heavy or chafe when wet, and looked great," one reviewer writes. "My feet have never been happier!"

Skechers Women's D'Lites Fresh Start Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB014GNJTMQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $74 now from $44 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $44 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Women's Martha Stewart Cordova Classic: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSKECHERS-Stewart-Cordova-Classic-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB0C54DLQGN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $80 now $42 @ Amazon

Designed by lifestyle icon Martha Stewart herself, we love that her collaboration with the brand is joining in on the Amazon sale fun. The retro-inspired look offers an elevated design if you're looking for a trendy white sneaker but need a shock-absorbing midsole for 24/7 comfort.

Skechers Men's Go Run Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Mens-Lite-Sneaker-Navy%2Fdp%2FB0CFN196RS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $52 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. We noted in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/Skechers-Go-Run-Lite" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that's engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport. The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Sneaker-Black-Purple%2Fdp%2FB0B4KPCR3P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Women's Go Run Lite are also on sale from $41 at Amazon. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Summits-Dazzling-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB0B4T66QXF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $60 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/skechers-slip-in-summit" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activites like walking, light resistance training, and dance cardio. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Women's Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Ultra-Flex-3-0%2Fdp%2FB0BY3R2J5X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $90 now from $65 @ Amazon

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/Skechers-Slip-Ins-Ultra-Flex-3.0" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review we determined that they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.