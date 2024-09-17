What is an AI mattress and should you buy one?

From straw to memory foam to integrated AI sleep tracking, you could say mattresses have evolved. While AI’s omnipresence is controversial in some fields, the sleep industry is looking to put it to good use.

Tech-curious sleepers, stay put. AI is being used to tackle all sorts of health problems. Now, with the development of smart mattresses, it is being used to tackle the global problem of insufficient sleep. In this guide, we’ll look at what exactly an AI mattress is, the benefits they offer, who they are best suited for and when is the best time to buy one.

What is an AI mattress?

AI mattresses use sensors and algorithms to track your sleep

Additional features include adjustable firmness and temperature regulation

Offer nightly sleep reports via mobile apps

Normal mattresses are motionless, adjustable smart mattresses can be raised or lowered to suit your sleep position, and AI mattresses take things a step further. As the name suggests, an AI mattress uses technology and artificial intelligence to track your sleep and improve sleep quality.

Through sensors and algorithms, AI mattresses monitor patterns, your heart rate and sleep position and adjust firmness and temperature accordingly to make sure you get the best rest.

They can also connect with other devices such as a smartwatch to offer more in-depth sleep analysis. They correlate these insights in personalized sleep reports that you can access via smartphone apps.

Innovative sleep brand Eight Sleep is leading the way in AI mattress development. Co-founder of the brand, Alexandra Zatarain, says : "I think we'll get to the point where your bed is going to diagnose you.”

“We've built our signature algorithms, called the autopilot, that are able to understand you as a user and build a blueprint of who you are as a sleeper, taking into account a lot of different elements such as your biological age and sex." He continues.

Alongside this, the beds take into account "environment, temperature in the area you live, the temperature in your room, the changes that you make over time to it, the feedback that you give it" and more...

What are the benefits of an AI mattress?

Automatic adjustment helps prevent snoring

Climate control helps hot sleepers regulate their temperature

AI helps optimize sleep and improve quality ZZZs

While most technology gets the blame for reducing sleep quality, AI mattresses are turning the tide, working to help people get the best sleep possible. The key benefit of an AI mattress is its ability to identify personal patterns and adapt to your individual sleep needs.

Thanks to fine-tuned sensors, AI mattresses help stop snoring . These sensors detect snoring and automatically adjust the sleeper’s head position to open airways for easier breathing.

(Image credit: Heka Sleep)

AI mattresses also have temperature regulation systems that automatically cool down or heat up depending on the sleeper’s body temperature. A cool sleep environment is recommended for the best quality sleep. Therefore, this temperature feature makes AI mattresses particularly good for warm sleepers.

Mattresses with AI sleep tracking provide detailed insights into your sleep analytics. They measure metrics like sleep stages (light, deep, REM), sleep duration and disturbances, heart rate and breathing patterns and suggest methods for you to improve your sleep quality.

How much does an AI mattress cost?

AI beds are often more expensive than luxury mattresses

You expect a higher price tag for such premium features

Some AI mattresses require a subscription

At the cutting-edge of sleep technology, AI mattresses cost more than most top-rated and luxury mattresses . For a queen-size mattress with integrated AI, you can expect to pay upwards of $2,000, with most models – including Eight Sleep’s Pod 4 Ultra and ReST Single Pump Smart Bed – sitting around the $5,000 price point.

There’s no getting around the fact that AI bed packages are a premium buy. However, considering the personalized features of AI mattresses, from snoring detection to temperature regulation, the higher price tag is expected.

Beware that AI mattresses and bed bases are sold separately. Some AI beds also require a subscription service to access their mobile apps. For example, Eight Sleep’s subscription fee for their Autopilot app starts at $17 a month, which is worth factoring into your budget.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When is the best time to buy an AI mattress?

Mattress sales run all-year round

Black Friday is the biggest mattress sale of the year

Last Black Friday saw huge price cuts at Eight Sleep

A lot of mattress companies offer year-round sales and boost discounts for special occasions and holidays. Navigating these sales tags can be difficult, but we’re here to help.

There are five major mattress sales throughout the calendar year. But one in particular gives you the chance to bag any top-rated mattress for the cheapest price, and that’s Black Friday. Taking place from late October and through November, we see some of the best mattress discounts during Black Friday sales.

Last Black Friday saw Eight Sleep’s cheapest AI model, the Pod 3, reduced to $1,545 (was $1,795) – a highly competitive price for an AI bed.

Outside of these sales, there’s Cyber Monday (early December), Labor Day (September), President’s Day (February) and Memorial Day (May).

Should you buy an AI mattress?

Buy an AI mattress if…

✅ Your snoring is disturbing your partner (Or vice versa): AI mattresses use sensors to detect snoring and alter your sleeping position for easier, quieter breathing.

✅ You want to learn more about your sleep: Perfecting your sleep routine requires work and knowledge. Mattresses with AI sleep tracking help you understand what’s happening to your body overnight, and offer solutions to fix any sleep problems.

✅ You’re a warm sleeper: With an integrated temperature regulation system, AI mattresses cool you down automatically through the night to make sure night sweats don’t disturb your sleep.

Don’t buy an AI mattress if…

❌ You’re not tech-savvy: AI mattresses must be connected to a compatible smartphone app. To get the most benefit from an AI mattress and access sleep reports, you must be confident using and connecting this app.

❌ You’re concerned about privacy: AI mattresses track everything from your sleep position to heart rate and they hold this data and information in their associated apps.

❌ You’re on a tight budget: AI mattresses are some of the most premium around. Although their features are high-end, so are their price tags and extra fees.