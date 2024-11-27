Want an eco-friendly deal this Black Friday? Save 35% on the Nolah Natural 11 mattress
Save big on the Nolah Natural 11 Mattress with our exclusive code
Want to upgrade your sleep with organic luxury this Black Friday? You can enjoy 35% off the Nolah Natural 11 in the Nolah sale, with an extra $50 off when you use our code TOMS50OFF. That's just $1,314.35 (was $2,099) for a queen.
Our best mattress guide is curated for all sleep styles and body types, but if you're looking for something that's good for your sleep and the planet, you might want to consider a latex bed. Made from naturally derived foams, the Nolah Natural 11 has a responsive comfort with lots of bouncy cushioning.
Featuring latex and a breathable cotton cover, the Nolah Natural 11 is cool and hypoallergenic — and one of our favorite natural Black Friday mattress deals. Let's explore this deal closer.
Nolah Natural 11 mattress: from $1,499 $924.35 at Nolah
Summary: This eco-friendly mattress from Nolah is made using natural Talalay latex, plus springs and an organic cotton cover that's breathable and moisture wicking. It also includes layers of GOTS certified wool for natural temperature regulation. The individually wrapped, recycled steel coils also promote air circulation, like all the best hybrid mattresses. In our Nolah Natural 11 mattress hands-on we found this bed provides targeted support and comfort to both side and back sleepers, with a latex core that has enough ‘give’ to cushion the joints without sinking too deep. One of the best organic mattresses, it's crafted with all sustainable materials. The current deal reduces the price of a queen size from $2,099 to $1,364.35, but you can save an extra $50 with code TOMS50OFF for a final price of $1314.35
Benefits: Lifetime warranty | 120 night trial period | Free shipping
Price history: We'll be honest — there's no need to rush to secure this deal, as we see a similar 35% off sale from Nolah throughout the year. But on the other hand, we've never seen it bettered, so if you shop now it's unlikely you'll be missing out.
Working with a tighter budget? Try this deal instead.
Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress from $896 $549 at Awara
Organic mattresses are often on the pricey side, but the Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress bucks this trend. Well, almost. It's still $849 for a queen in the up to 50% off sale (was $1,383) but that's a competitive price for a mattress crafted from GOLS and FSC certified organic latex, plus natural wool. The four layer mattress has individually wrapped thick coils which provides excellent edge support and ensure a healthy spinal alignment. Like the Nolah, there's no rush to shop this year-round sale, but with an exceptional 365-night sleep trial, you'll have until next Black Friday to decide if it's right for you.
