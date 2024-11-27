Want an eco-friendly deal this Black Friday? Save 35% on the Nolah Natural 11 mattress

Want to upgrade your sleep with organic luxury this Black Friday? You can enjoy 35% off the Nolah Natural 11 in the Nolah sale, with an extra $50 off when you use our code TOMS50OFF. That's just $1,314.35 (was $2,099) for a queen.

Our best mattress guide is curated for all sleep styles and body types, but if you're looking for something that's good for your sleep and the planet, you might want to consider a latex bed. Made from naturally derived foams, the Nolah Natural 11 has a responsive comfort with lots of bouncy cushioning.

Featuring latex and a breathable cotton cover, the Nolah Natural 11 is cool and hypoallergenic — and one of our favorite natural Black Friday mattress deals. Let's explore this deal closer.

Nolah Natural 11 mattress: from $1,499 $924.35 at Nolah Summary: This eco-friendly mattress from Nolah is made using natural Talalay latex, plus springs and an organic cotton cover that's breathable and moisture wicking. It also includes layers of GOTS certified wool for natural temperature regulation. The individually wrapped, recycled steel coils also promote air circulation, like all the best hybrid mattresses. In our Nolah Natural 11 mattress hands-on we found this bed provides targeted support and comfort to both side and back sleepers, with a latex core that has enough ‘give’ to cushion the joints without sinking too deep. One of the best organic mattresses, it's crafted with all sustainable materials. The current deal reduces the price of a queen size from $2,099 to $1,364.35, but you can save an extra $50 with code TOMS50OFF for a final price of $1314.35 Benefits: Lifetime warranty | 120 night trial period | Free shipping Price history: We'll be honest — there's no need to rush to secure this deal, as we see a similar 35% off sale from Nolah throughout the year. But on the other hand, we've never seen it bettered, so if you shop now it's unlikely you'll be missing out.

