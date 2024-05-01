The Purple Plus is $300 off — but should you wait for the Memorial Day mattress sales instead?

As a sleep writer who suffers from lower back pain, there's one bed I've been eagerly awaiting to go on sale — The Purple Plus mattress, which is one of the best mattresses for back pain. And right now, there's $300 off all sizes of the Purple Plus at Purple, taking a queen down to $1,599 (was $1,899).

The Purple Plus is one of the best mattresses for soothing aches and pains, and the adaptable grid support means this bed suits a range of sleep styles. Purple mattress sales tend to be on the conservative side, so this $300 saving is an excellent deal. However, Purple has been known to roll out $400 in the past, so holding out for the Memorial Day mattress sales could mean greater savings.

Until this $300 discount dropped, the Purple Plus was full price (with a free bedding bundle thrown in). This makes now an excellent time to buy this bed, especially if you're in a rush for the body-contouring comfort provided by the brand's proprietary GelFlex Grid technology. However, waiting just a little longer could mean a better Purple mattress sale.

Purple Plus Mattress

Was: from $1,499

Now: from $1,199

Saving: up to $300 off at Purple Summary: We rate the Purple Plus as one of the best mattresses for back pain, and that's largely thanks to the unique GelFlex Grid technology. Made of elastic polymer shaped into a geometric design, the GelFlex Grid contours to your body, offering softer and firmer support depending on the amount of pressure applied. During our Purple Plus Mattress review we found this adaptable support made the Purple Plus suitable for a range of sleep positions, while the open grid design enhances air flow for cooler sleep even on warm nights. It can take a while to get used to the feel of the Purple Plus. The GelFlex Grid sits just beneath the cover and you know it's there. Most sleepers will get used to this relatively quickly (and a mattress protector with some padding can help minimize the feel). However, it isn't for everyone, so you might want to take advantage of the 100-day mattress trial. Price history: Purple mattress sales are a semi-regular occurrence, but I'll be honest – they're not always good sales. Sometimes we only see $100 off (this is the current deal on the original Purple mattress), and just recently Purple has been offering free sheets with your bed purchase. And sometimes there isn't a sale at all. I'm hoping we'll see the discount increase closer to Memorial Day (or just after) but there is always a chance this is the best deal we're getting. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

When is the best time to buy a Purple mattress?

Mattress sales happen regularly throughout the year, but the best time to buy a new Purple bed is during major sale events like Black Friday, which is when many brands roll out their best savings. Other key dates in our diary for the best sales include Presidents' Day in February and Memorial Day in May.

Right now Purple is offering a $300 discount on the Purple Plus Mattress, which is a touch lower than the biggest deal we've seen. Purple has offered $400 off in previous months, but this brand has a habit of running the best offer after the major sales days – which means we might not see $400 off until Memorial Day is in the rear-view mirror.