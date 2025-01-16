The Beautyrest PressureSmart bed drops to $849 in epic queen mattress sale — buy now at Mattress Firm
The Beautyrest PressureSmart mattress drops to its lowest price in today's 39% off Mattress Firm sale
If you've been looking for a firm mattress that'll give your back superior support and ease pain in the hips, you're in luck. The Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 queen mattress is now $849.99 at MattressFirm (was $1,399), which translates to a healthy saving of $550 and the cheapest we've ever seen it.
Like several of the best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets, Beautyrest beds are fully customizable. However, this 39% off sale is specifically for the firm version of the Beautyrest PressuresSmart, making it a great option for those looking for sturdier support.
If you are shopping for a new mattress, we expect the upcoming Presidents’ Day mattress sales to bring deep discounts across a range of top rated beds. If you can’t wait until then, today’s Mattress Firm sale is well worth a look. But is the Beautyrest PressureSmart right for you? Let’s take a closer look.
Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm mattress
Was from: $999.99
Now from: $649.99
Saving: Up to $600 at MattressFirm
Summary: Like the best firm mattresses, the Firm Beautyrest's PressureSmart 2.0 offers superior support, helping keep your back in healthy alignment. The Beautyrest PressuresSart is a top-rated hybrid mattress, crafted from a blend of pocketed coils and cooling GelTouch Foam. The combination of both add to the overall breathability of the mattress, making it a good option for hot sleepers. Where this bed really shines is it Gel Memory Lumbar Support, which offer targeted pressure relief across the lumbar region, which is a feature found in many of the best mattresses for back pain. It will be too firm for side sleepers, but an excellent choice for back and stomach sleepers looking for a sturdy sleep surface.
Benefits: 120-night trial | mattress set up and old mattress removal | free delivery
Price history: Today's 39% off discount takes a queen Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm mattress down to $849.99 (was $1,399.99., That's the cheapest price we've seen it sold for. This is a huge saving, but you can stack more discounts on top of this too. If you sign up for the MattressFirm newsletter, you can save a further 15%, bringing the price of a queen down to $764.99. You can also enter the code ELEVATE to get a free adjustable base with your order, provided you buy a queen size or bigger. For comparison's sake, Beautyrest is selling this mattress for the full MSRP right now — $1,399.99 for a queen. You'll also get a longer trial when buying through MattressFirm, which offers a 120-night trial rather than 100 nights.
Want a softer mattress? Try this deal instead...
Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Plush Pillow Top mattress: $1,449.99 now from $1,099.99 at MattressFirm
If you're a side sleeper or someone who prefers a softer sleep surface, this plush version of the PressureSmart also adds a pillow top, so you can enjoy sink-in comfort while the CarbonBoost Foam provides all the support. At $1,299.99 (was $1,749.99) for a queen, this model is a little more expensive. You'll get all the benefits offered as standard from MattressFirm, including a 120-night trial and free mattress setup and haul away service.
