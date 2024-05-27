Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day mattress sale is live — 5 deals I'd buy for better sleep

As a sleep writer I always keep a close eye on the Tempur-Pedic sales, and if you want to try the sink-in comfort of Tempur foams, I think now is the time to buy. Just take a look at best deal of the moment – there's 40% off the Tempur-Essential mattress and Ease Power Base at Tempur-Pedic, saving you up to $2,400.

Tempur-Pedic beds are among this year's very best mattresses for side sleepers and sleepers with aching joints, thanks to the deep pressure relief of the specialist NASA-developed Tempur foam. There are savings sitewide at Tempur-Pedic right now, including 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress.

Tempur-Pedic beds are very contouring, so if you'd prefer a mattress with a firmer feel, head across to our Memorial Day mattress sales guide for more of today's best deals. But if you want the cozy contouring of Tempur-Pedic, read on...

1. Tempur Essential + Ease Power Base: was from $2,999 $1,799 at Tempur-Pedic

Combining the cushioned pressure relief of Tempur-Pedic foams with the adjustable positioning of the Ease Power Base, this bundle is for sleepers that are tired of waking up with aches and pains. The pre-set zero gravity position of the adjustable base takes pressure off the spine while the Tempur-Material foam gently cradles the joints for head-to-toe relief. This is a limited time deal, so shop now to save 40% on a bed and base – a queen is only $2,099 (was $3,499).

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress: was from $1,699 $1,189 at Tempur-Pedic

As soft and squishy as the cloud it takes its name from, the Tempur-Cloud mattress offers cushioned pressure relief for side sleepers. Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review found the feel could be slightly divisive – great if you like to sink into your mattress, but potentially restrictive for combination sleepers – but this 30% off discount will appeal to everyone. We see this Tempur-Pedic mattress deal frequently, but it's always a massive saving on the most budget-friendly Tempur-Pedic bed. With the discount, a queen is just $1,399.30 (was $1,999).

3. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress: was from $1,699 $1,499 + $300 of free bedding at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Adapt has an all-over support that's ideal for back sleepers and offers next-level pressure relief to ease aches and pains. Our tester described the Adapt as "worth the splurge" in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review, and now is absolutely the right time to buy. There's $200 off all sizes of the Tempur-Adapt (a queen is down to $1,999 from $2,199) plus you'll get $300 worth of accessories. Simply add your chosen accessories to your cart and use code 300FREE to get your discount.

4. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: from $319 $127.60 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Adapt Topper allows you to experience the cushioned pressure relief of Tempur foams on a budget, with the three-inch profile delivering sumptuous support. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt topper review, our tester was impressed with the "ultra-soothing, body cradling comfort" – plus how well the topper stayed in place during the night. If your mattress is too firm for your sleep position or body type, the Adapt topper can soften up the sleep experience while adding a touch of luxury to your bed. There's 40% off for Memorial Day, reducing a queen to $251.40 (was $419). Be aware there's no sleep trial, although you do get a 10-year warranty.

5. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow: from $89 Buy One, Get One Free at Tempur-Pedic

Featuring the same marshmallow-soft foam you'll find in the Tempur-Pedic mattresses, the Tempur-Cloud pillow contours to your neck and shoulders to support your head throughout the night. There's currently Buy One, Get One Free on all Tempur-Pedic pillows, with the mix-and-match deal allowing you to tailor your choices to suit you and your partner's sleep preferences. Or, if you sleep alone, pick a pillow to match every mood. It is cheapest one free, but if you opt for two Tempur-Clouds, that's just $44.50 per pillow.

Why buy a Tempur-Pedic bed in Memorial Day sales?

Tempur-Pedic is a luxury bed brand with premium mattresses known for their sink-in comfort and deep pressure relief. Tempur-Pedic sales are rare, but they offer the best chance to try the unique Tempur-Material foam for less. These Memorial Day discounts are among the best savings I've seen at Tempur-Pedic, and I expect most of the deals to come to an end this week.