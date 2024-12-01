Still live! 3 Black Friday mattress deals with free premium White Glove delivery

Are you shopping for a new mattress but the idea of having to actually carry and set it up in your bedroom is putting you off? If so, we've got three words for you - free White Glove delivery. We've rounded up three Cyber Weekend mattress deals that include the free premium service where professional delivery teams do all the heavy lifting, plus remove your old mattress and all packaging materials.



Several of the brands in our guide to the best mattress of the year for all sleepers and budgets provide free White Glove delivery. That includes our favourite brand, Saatva, which is now offering $400 off all mattresses at Saatva, which brings the price of a queen Saatva Classic down to $1,695 (was $2,095.)



I've rounded up three extended Black Friday mattress deals that offer Free White Glove delivery. Not shopping today? Check out our guide to the Cyber Monday mattress deals tomorrow to see if these deals are still live.

What is white glove delivery?

White Glove delivery is a premium delivery service that goes beyond just standard shipping. It includes a professional delivery team that will handle the complete setup of your new mattress from delivering it to a room of your choice, setting it up on your bed frame and then removing all the packaging materials. There is often an option to remove your old mattress and dispose of it, saving you the hassle of having to find a company to come take it away.

Whilst some brands, including Saatva, include White Glove delivery for free, others offer it but as a premium add-on service. And because it’s an add-on service for a fee. Nectar, Bear and GhostBed offer White Glove delivery for a cost of between $125 and $199.

3 Black Friday mattress deals with free White Glove delivery

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 from $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic offers a premium, five-star hotel feel and consistently tops our best hybrid mattress guide. It comes in two heights and three firmness options for customisable comfort for all sleep styles. Our Saatva Classic Mattress review scored top marks for it’s pressure relieving properties and exceptional lumbar support. Cyber Weekend is a great time to buy this mattress as you can get $400 off all Saatva Classic sizes, bringing the cost of a queen down to just $1,695 from the original MSRP of $2,095. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the Saatva Classic since Presidents' Day and one we're likely to see again until next year. You’ll also get a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. Stearns & Foster Estate mattress: was from $2,299 now from $2,099 + freebies + $300 VISA gift card at Stearns & Foster

The Stearns & foster Estate is a top-rated hybrid that offers enhanced pressure relief to suit a variety of sleep styles. You can choose between soft and firm comfort, and there’s also an option to include a pillow top (at an extra cost) if you want a little more plush luxury. Our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review found this mattress offered excellent edge support perfect for those who like to make full use of the bed surface. Right now you can get up to $400 off this bed, a queen costs $2,199 from the MSRP of $2,399. You also get a free bedding bundle worth $279 and a $400 VISA gift card to sweeten the deal. This bed comes with free white glove delivery, a 90-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.