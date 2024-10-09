Nectar mattress launches Prime Day-beating flash sale — up to 50% off top-rated beds-in-box

Nectar has launched a new flash sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day sale and it offers some incredible savings. Right now you can save up to 50% on mattresses, and get an extra $100 off when you spend over $1,000. That means you can get the queen size Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress for only $1,149 (total value $3,424).

Of course, many of Nectar's mattresses, such as the Nectar Classic — which is one of our top recommendations in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers — come in at under $1,000 for a queen. So you won't get any additional savings there, unless you chuck in some bedding to take the cost over that threshold.

If you've been eyeing up Nectar's top-end offerings though, now may be the time to act on some of the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals. You can also get some savings on the Nectar Premier in larger sizes, or the Nectar Classic in split king. If you're looking to get one of these mattresses in a standard size, you may want to wait for Black Friday.

Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress

Was from: $1,696

Now from: $999

Saving: up to: $1,197 at Nectar Summary: Nectar's top-end mattress is available for under $1,000 for the first time thanks to the latest flash sale's extra $100 off for spends of $1,000 or more. Like the best memory foam mattresses, this bed boasts contouring memory foam with strong motion isolation soothing pressure relief that will suit side sleepers in particular. It's the coolest mattress in the Nectar line, offering the body cradling hug of memory foam but without the risk of trapping heat, thanks to its breathable, cool-to-the-touch cover. A queen is currently down from $3,424 to $1,149 in today's flash sale (the extra $100 discount is added at checkout), making now is a great time to snap up this luxury memory foam mattress. Benefits: 365-night home trial | forever warranty | free shipping and returns Price history: During last year's Black Friday sale, Nectar upped their sale prices from 33% off to 40%, which is now up to 50% in the evergreen Nectar sale. This additional $100 off makes this the cheapest we've seen the Nectar Luxe Hybrid for. The largest saving will be on a split king, which is reduced from $3,695 to $2,598 (30% off).

Is the Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress worth it?

If you're working with a fairly healthy budget, then the Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress will provide a top-notch sleep experience for side sleepers in particular. As well as offering supreme comfort for this sleep position, the mattress also has excellent cooling qualities, thanks in part to its breathable, cool-to-the-touch cover.



However, if you've got a bit more to spend and aren't wedded to the idea of an all-foam model, the Helix Midnight Luxe is our best mattress for side sleepers, combining the cooling prowess of open coils, a plush pillow top cover for pressure relief, and a breathable Tencel cover for added cooling.