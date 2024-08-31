Ritz-Carlton, Marriott and Sofitel — save up to 50% on hotel mattresses in Labor Day sales

If you want to add some five-star luxury to your bedroom, a hotel mattress is a great place to start and this weekend three leading US hotels are running sales on their most coveted mattresses. This includes up to $2,279 off mattresses at Beautyrest, which are used at Hyatt hotels across the States.

Hotel mattresses don’t get discounted as regularly as other types of mattress, so it's great to see some big discounts in this year's Labor Day mattress sales from the brands behind the Marriott, Hyatt and Sofitel beds. One of our favorite deals is 15% off the Ritz-Carlton Bed at the Ritz-Carlton Shop, where a queen size is now discounted to $2,924 (was $3,440) with free shipping.

If you have a smaller budget than these luxury mattresses allow, take a look at our top recommendations for this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets, as there are some great options on sale today from just $199.

1. Ritz-Carlton Hotel Mattress: was from $2,390 now $2,031 at the Ritz-Carlton Shop

Ritz-Carlton use a luxurious hybrid mattress that has been designed by quality sleep brand Stearns & Foster. It’s been designed with advanced cooling for optimal temperature regulation and head-to-toe support with exceptional pressure-relieving properties. With a 13.5” profile the Ritz-Carlton hotel mattress is ideal for side sleepers. Rght now there's 15% off, with a queen priced $2,924 (was $3,440). You also get a 10-year warranty and free shipping.

2. Beautyrest Black Hyatt Mattress: was from $3,098 now $1,549 at Beautyrest

If you’ve stayed in a Hyatt Hotel you’ll know how comfortable they are. This Hyatt Hotel mattress suits a wide range of sleepers as it offers plush comfort combined with robust support layers to keep your spine aligned during all sleep positions. The Hyatt Hotel mattress uses advanced pocketed coil technology to isolate motion (no more disturbed sleep), as well as reduce pressure points along the body. The mattress is 50% off in the Labor Day sales, with a queen costing $1,989 (was $3,987). You also get a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty, and free white glove delivery.

3. Marriott Foam mattress: was from $1,395 now $895 at Marriott Shop

Marriott hotels use an all-foam mattress made using a high-density soy-based foam which is durable and super responsive. With a 9” profile you get a good amount of support and cushioning resulting in a restful night's sleep night after night. This medium-firm mattress also doesn’t have that uncomfortable sink-in feeling that you get from some foam mattresses and side sleepers should find it the most comfortable. Right now there’s $500 off this Marriott hotel mattress bringing the cost of a queen down to $1,495.00 (was $1,995.00), you also get a 10 year manufacturer warranty included. For cheaper all-foam options see our guide to the best memory foam mattresses.

4. Sofitel Bed mattress: was from $1,499 now $1,049.30 at Sofitel Boutique

Sofitel believes that a bedroom shouldn’t just be for sleep but also a haven for relaxing and unwinding. And if you’ve stayed in a Sofitel you’ll know how comfortable their top-rated hybrid mattress is. This 11.25" premium foam and coil mattress has a medium-firm feel and is made with natural materials including wool for cushioning and cooling. A Conforma Coil 5 Zon support system contours your curves to relieve pressure points, and to isolate any motion from your partner's side. A queen is on sale for $1,329.30 (was $1,899) and it comes with 10-year warranty.

Why are hotel mattresses so comfortable?

When researching our in-depth guide to what mattresses do hotels use we discovered from speaking to the people behind theses beds just how much focus is placed upon creating the ultimate sleep sanctuary.

And that means hotel mattresses need to be designed for optimum comfort to suit a range of body weights and sleeping styles whilst still being durable and long lasting – not an easy feat.

Most are a medium to medium-firm feel too, as this provides a good amount of support and pressure relief for a wider range of people. They also have cooling properties to regulate temperature, especially since some hotel rooms can get warm and stuffy overnight.