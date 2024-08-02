I'm a mattress tester with back pain — 3 queen mattresses I'd buy this weekend up to $600 off

I'm a mattress tester and I struggle with back pain, so I know all too well how a decent bed can make all the difference to the severity of your pain. If back pain is disrupting your sleep, you might be in the market to buy a new one this weekend. But which mattress should you choose?

Plenty of the beds included in our best mattress guide share features that make them a great choice for dealing with aches and pains. However, hybrids mattresses remain a popular choice for back pain sufferers, with the combination of foams and coils helping to provide the right level of cushioning and comfort. In general, I’d recommend a medium firm mattress as the best pick to help with back pain, although firmness is, of course, subjective.

Although the below three mattresses are all discounted this weekend, these aren’t the best prices you’re ever likely to see. The Labor Day mattress sales are coming up in September, and you’ll see even better offers and lower prices at this major sales event. But if you can’t wait until then, these are the three mattresses I’d recommend buying this weekend.

Top 3 mattresses for back pain to shop this weekend

1. Saatva RX mattress

Was from: $1,995

Now from: $1,696

Saving: Up to $569 at Saatva Summary: During our Saatva RX mattress review testing, our lead tester found that her back pain was almost immediately improved by sleeping on the RX - that's why it tops our best mattress for back pain guide. This improvement is largely down to the Therapeutic Support Core, which enables the mattress to adjust to your body when you move, meaning that the back and lumbar region are supported at all times. That support is backed up by Saatva’s patented lumbar crown – a 1” strip of gel infused memory foam that sits in the middle of the mattress, directly under the cover, and provides superior lumbar support. Although Saatva rate the mattress as ‘Supportive Plush’, all our testers felt that the RX was much firmer, at around 7.5-8 out of 10. Still, it should appeal to a big variety of sleepers, with plenty of pressure relief and support in all positions. It’s likely that side sleepers will find it too firm though. Temperature regulation is great, thanks to the small amount of foam used, but motion isolation could be better. Price history: Saatva is currently offering 15% off the RX, taking a queen size down to $2,801 from the MSRP of $3,295. This is a decent Saatva mattress sale , with savings reaching up to $569 for the biggest mattress size. However, it doesn't match the $400 off all sizes discount we saw during Presidents’ Day in February. I’d expect to see similar discounts around Labor Day, so it could be worth hanging on to save more money. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery and removal of old mattress / foundation

2. WinkBed mattress

Was from: $1,149

Now from: $849

Saving: Up $300 at WinkBed Summary: The WinkBed is a customizable mattress like the Saatva Classic (our number one bed choice) , which means you can adjust the firmness to your sleeping style. It comes in Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm and Plus options, with the last being specifically designed for heavier bodies. Although I’d avoid the Plush Soft for back pain, the Luxury Firm and Firm should offer plenty of lumbar support, with the Plus being perfect for the aforementioned heavier bodies. In our WinkBed mattress review , our testers found that the mattress offering superior targeted support, with a zoned coil layer that offers firmer pressure where needed and lighter support in others to allow for more contouring. This is aided by the gel-infused foam, which gives plenty of cushioning around the hips and shoulders to prevent pressure build-up. The mattress manages motion transfer well, but temperature regulation is a little average, and hot sleepers may struggle to stay cool. Price History: WinkBeds never sell its mattress at full price and the $300 discount is an evergreen offer that we’ve never seen bettered. However, with a queen at $1,499 from the MSRP of $1,799, I think this is a great price for a high-quality mattress that has plenty of customization options for different sleepers. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

3. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress

Was from: $1,013

Now from: $419

Saving: Up to $1,236 at DreamCloud Summary: The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is the best choice for those on a tighter budget, particularly with the evergreen discounts on offer. In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review , our testers rated the mattress as one of the best hybrids you can buy, with a supportive build that’s best suited to back and stomach sleepers. The mattress is well suited to those with back pain, alleviating pressure in the lumbar region and providing gentle contouring around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips. Whilst DreamCloud rate the mattress at 6.5 out of 10, our testers found it firmer at around 8 out of 10. Despite this firmer feel, our side sleepers did find the mattress comfortable, but only after sleeping on the mattress for a few weeks to help it mold to their body shape. Temperature regulation is excellent, but edge support could be a little better. Price history: A queen size DreamCloud has recently been selling for $799 from a MSRP of $1,332 but this offer takes the price down to $665. You can also pick up a heavily discounted bedding bundle when you buy the mattress. And, because this mattress is always reduced, you might not see a larger discount at Labor Day. Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Are memory foam mattresses good for back pain?

In short yes, they can be. The best memory foam mattresses evenly distributes weight across the surface of the mattress as it compresses. This allows the foam to contour around the pressure points of the shoulders, back and hips, providing the famous memory foam ‘hug’ that alleviates pressure build up.

They’re not for everyone though. All-foam beds tend to sleep warmer, and some people hate the enveloping feeling of the foam. They’re not great for stomach sleepers either, with the likelihood of the hips sinking too far into the foam to maintain spinal alignment.

But if you’re a side sleeper with back pain in particular, a memory foam mattress could be the ideal solution. The contouring foam will cushion the shoulders, hips and knees as you lie on your side, helping to keep sleepers pain free through the night.