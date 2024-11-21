I'd never buy Amazon mattress toppers — but these queen Black Friday deals are the exception

As a sleep writer, I always recommend buying a queen-size mattress topper directly from a brand to get the full benefits, such as sleep trials and free returns. But this Black Friday, I'd make an exception for three queen bed topper deals, one of which can help you save 50% on the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper at Amazon, reducing it from $499 to $249.99.

Even if you've invested in this year's best mattress, a high-quality topper can transform your sleep experience. As well as the Tempur-Pedic offer, there's some great deals on queen-size bed toppers by budget-friendly Lucid Mattress and Casper. All three mattress toppers here have been reviewed and feature in our best mattress toppers guide, too.

While buying a mattress topper directly from a brand usually gets you a better deal, these Amazon discounts are an exception, being some of the best Black Friday mattress topper sales out there. By shopping these deals, you can get bigger savings, more options, and even better benefits. So, here's my round-up of the best queen-size mattress toppers to buy on Amazon in the Black Friday mattress sales. If you want to keep up to date with the latest sales, head to our Black Friday mattress deals live page.

1. Queen Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: was $499 $249.99 at Amazon

The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper is a cooler upgrade of the original Tempur-Adapt Topper, as our tester for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review found out. Why should you buy it from Amazon instead of the Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sales? Well, it's much cheaper on Amazon (a queen at Tempur-Pedic is over $500) plus it's non-returnable if you buy directly from the brand — while Amazon allows you to return it until January 31 2025.

2. Queen Lucid 3" Gel Memory Foam Topper: was $99.99 $87.25 at Amazon

Our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review named it as one of the best cheap mattress toppers thanks to the plush comfort it provides to firm beds. Currently, all queen-size Lucid Gel Memory Foam Toppers are sold out at Lucid Mattress, but luckily Amazon sells a queen size in all three thickness options: 2", 3", or 4". I reccomend going for the 3" queen, which is currently 13% off.

3. Queen Casper Comfy Topper: was $299 $225 at Amazon

Our testers for the Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review ranked this topper as one of the best memory foam mattress toppers for those in need of softer comfort, especially side sleepers. Casper usually oscillates between no discount and a 10% discount on their Casper Comfy Topper, which is currently priced at $269.10 for a queen. Over at Amazon, however, you'll get a queen Casper for $225. While Casper may offer a 30-night sleep trial, Amazon allows you to return the topper until January 31 2025. This may not be an official sleep trial, but it's a longer return window plus more savings.

The top queen mattress topper deal away from Amazon...

If you want to find Black Friday deals on a queen mattress topper away from Amazon, then you'll find plenty at ViscoSoft, where you can save 25% on all ViscoSoft mattress toppers. Here's one we love: