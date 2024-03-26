I track mattresses prices for a living — these are the 3 best organic mattresses for under $1,000

Organic mattresses are some of the best, high-quality beds around, but this often means they can set you back thousands of dollars. Fortunately, I've found three of the best organic mattress deals with starting prices under $1,000. The best deal will help you save $765 on the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress at Awara Sleep, with a queen size now just $949 (was $1,699.)

If you're looking for the best mattresses of 2024, you can't go wrong with an organic mattress. These natural beds use sustainable materials such as natural latex for breathability, durability, and support, along with providing a clean, non-toxic sleep.

However, organic beds do come with a premium price tag, so it's a good idea to check out mattress deals like these three sales so they won't cost the earth. All mattress featured here come with generous warranties and mattress trials, too. Let's take a closer look.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: <a href="https://awarasleep.xwrk.net/c/221109/570759/9462?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awarasleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="awarasleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $1,299 $649 at Awara Sleep

This 10" organic mattress earned a spot on our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-organic-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="awarasleep.com"">best organic mattress guide thanks to its excellent value for money and its luxurious feel. When putting together our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/awara-natural-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="awarasleep.com"">Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review, we were impressed with its superb build quality and strong edge support. There's now a sale that takes $765 off all sizes of this Dunlop latex hybrid mattress, so you can pick up a queen size for $949. It also comes with some generous benefits, including a lifetime warranty and 1-year sleep trial.

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: <a href="https://avocadomattress.n5ka.net/c/221109/626062/10135?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fbest-organic-affordable-mattress-eco-organic%3Fvariant%3D41168795664534" data-link-merchant="avocadomattress.n5ka.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $799 $699 at Avocado Green

Avocado is now offering $100 off the Avocado Eco Organic in all sizes. <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/deals/best-avocado-mattress-deals" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="avocadomattress.n5ka.net"">Avocado sales are rare, so it’s worth taking advantage of the discount. This model is the eco-luxury brand's cheapest mattress, but contains all the eco-friendly certifications as their signature Avocado Green Mattress. Ideal for side and back sleepers thanks to its medium-firm feel. Benefits include a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial

Nolah Natural 11 mattress: <a href="https://nolahmattress.pxf.io/c/221109/1814961/21614?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nolahmattress.com%2Fproducts%2Fnolah-natural-11" data-link-merchant="nolahmattress.pxf.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $1,499 $974 at Nolah Sleep

Earning a place on our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-organic-mattress#section-best-organic-mattress-for-back-pain" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nolahmattress.pxf.io"">best organic mattress guide for its back pain relief, the Nolah Natural 11" is a Talaly latex bed that's naturally cooling and supportive for back and side sleepers. Right now, there's a 35% off discount on this latex innerspring bed, with a starting price down to $974 from $1,499. It also comes with a 120-night sleep trial and a generous lifetime warranty.

Are organic mattresses worth it?

Organic mattresses often come with a luxury price tag, so it's natural to question whether the high-quality benefits are actually worth all the money. One of the arguments for organic mattresses is their durability.

Organic mattresses are often made out of natural latex, a long-lasting material that can boost the mattress's lifespan. While most mattresses have an average life expectancy of eight to 10 years, latex mattresses (when properly looked after) can last up to 20 years, with an average lifespan of 15 years. This means you have to replace your mattress less, saving you more money in the long run.

Other benefits of organic mattresses include their naturally cooling properties, non-toxic hypoallergenic materials, and sturdy support.