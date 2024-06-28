I test the best organic mattresses, here’s 3 I’d buy in the 4th of July mattress sales

Want a mattress that's better for your sleep and the environment? Right now you can save on some of my favorite organic mattresses, including 15% off the Avocado Green mattress at Avocado.

I've had a chance to sleep on some excellent organic mattresses, so I know they can compete with the beds in our best mattress guide. Organic mattresses are typically known for their durable, firm support, and natural breathability – like the Birch mattress, now 25% off at Birch Living.

However, organic mattresses are also known for their higher prices. Which is why I recommend making the most of the savings you can find in the 4th of July mattress sales. Below, I've rounded up my favorite organic mattress sales picks to shop today.

Top 3 organic mattress deals to shop today

1, Avocado Green Mattress

Was: from $1,399

Now: from $1,189

Saving: up to $405 at Avocado Best for: Back and stomach sleepers, hot sleepers, heavier bodies Summary: The Avocado Green Mattress is a latex hybrid that blends comfort with eco-conscious materials to create a luxury sleep setup that's better for the environment. Crafted with Dunlop latex and GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, the Avocado Green Mattress has a premium feel that landed it a place in our guide to the best luxury mattresses, plus a sturdy support that makes the Avocado one of the best mattresses for heavy people. In our Avocado Green Mattress review our expert testers were impressed with how cool the mattress stayed during the night, with even hot sleepers avoiding overheating. Available in three different feels, we found the Firm best for back and stomach sleepers. Side sleepers should consider opting for the Medium or Plush version, although be aware it's a pricey upgrade. Benefits: 365-night trial | 25-year warranty Price history: We've seen this 15% off Avocado mattress sale appearing a few times lately, including for Memorial Day, and we're happy to see it return for the 4th of July. In the sale you can get a queen for $1,699 (was $1,999) which is a competitive price for a latex hybrid. If you're on a slightly tighter budget, there's currently 10% off the Eco Organic Mattress at Avocado, reducing a queen to just $1,169 (was $1,299).

2. Birch Natural Mattress

Was: from $1,373.80

Now: from $1,030.30

Saving: up to $562 + two free pillows at Birch Living Best for: Back sleepers, combination sleepers Summary: The medium-firm, bouncy feel of the Birch Natural Mattress makes it an excellent choice for combination sleepers who appreciate freedom to move around during the night. In our Birch Natural Mattress review our testing panel also found it comfortable for most side sleepers, although particularly lightweight sleepers might want to add a plush mattress topper. Made with natural latex, wool, cotton, and springs, the Birch is also highly breathable, making it another good choice for hot sleepers. The bouncy feel means motion isolation is lacking – if you share with a restless sleeper, you might find yourself disturbed by their wriggling – but strong edge support means bed sharers can enjoy every inch of the Birch. Benefits: 100-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Birch runs an evergreen 20% off mattress sale, which we see bumped up to 25% around the major sale days. So take advantage before we revert to the smaller saving. Right now, a queen is reduced from $1,873.80 to $1,405.30. You'll also get free pillows with your purchase, which is a standard offer from Birch but still a nice perk.

3. Amerisleep Organica mattress

Was: from $1,499

Now: from $999

Saving: $500 at Amerisleep Best for: Side sleepers, hot sleepers, sleepers on a budget Summary: The Amerisleep Organica uses 100% natural Talalay latex to create a soothing and cushioned sleep experience that makes this one of the best organic beds for side sleepers. The hybrid build is naturally breathable, while the pocket coils provide head-to-toe support and pressure relief. As a latex mattress, it won't offer the plush, sink-in feel of the best memory foam mattresses, so lightweight side sleepers might find it too firm. However, if you're looking for a latex mattress and you have a smaller budget, this is a surprisingly affordable pick. Benefits: 100-night trial | 20-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: The evergreen $450 off sale from Amerisleep has been bumped up to $500 for the 4th of July. This reduces a queen size down to $1,249 – not cheap, but very competitive for a latex bed. The price is comparable to last months Memorial Day sale, although without the free bedding perks.

Are organic mattresses worth it?

The best organic mattresses are generally premium buys, but you are paying for high quality, eco-friendly materials that have been tested and certified as better for the planet. If you want to learn more about finding verified organic mattresses, check out our guide 'are organic mattresses a con?'

In addition, organic mattresses often have a longer lifespan than other types of mattresses. Latex is a highly durable material and a latex mattress can potentially last upwards of 20 years. This is particularly impressive when you consider the average mattress lasts between seven and 10 years. While you might be paying more upfront, your latex mattress purchase can pay off in the long run.