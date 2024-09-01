I have $250 to upgrade my bedding in the Labor Day sales — here's what I'm buying

As the season changes, it’s natural to want to refresh your bedroom and create the cozy nest you need to help you cope with colder weather. Thanks to this year's Labor Day bedding sales you don’t need to break the bank to do so. I'm seeing huge reductions in sleep accessories and bedding from leading brands, including 30% off luxury bedding at Brooklyn Bedding when you use the code LABORDAY30 at checkout.

I’m choosing a few select items from year’s sales to give me that new bed feeling I'm craving for fall, and to upgrade all of my bedding for under $300. Changing your pillows, sheets and other extras can make a big difference to your sleep comfort, almost as much as choosing the best mattress for your body and sleep style. Many of them are discounted in the Labor Day mattress sales too so it's a good time to buy. Here's what I'm snapping up in this weekend's bedding sales...

1. Brooklyn Bedding Deep Pocket Rayon From Bamboo Sheets: Was from $99 , now $69.30

I like these sheets because they’re designed to feel like pure luxury item, without charging you a luxury price tag. Rayon fibers derived from bamboo, combined with the breathable cotton, are designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night long, but not cold, so it’s perfect for unpredictable fall weather. Brooklyn Bedding sheets are made to last with durable material that only gets softer as you wash it, making them a great investment to keep that new-bed feeling for longer. Included in the price is a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases. The set comes in seven different sizes and three colors, with the queen set costing $111 (was $159). You’ll also get a one-year warranty, 30 day trial and free shipping.

2. Helix Dream Pillow Set: Was from $150 now $109.50

The Helix Dream Pillow Set is designed for all sleepers, no matter their sleeping position . The reason why I’d include this set in my bedding refresh is because the medium loft and plush with the soft microfibre feel is meant to feel luxuriously soft, while keeping your head and neck supported, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds. They also have a hypoallergenic fill, which will help ward off dust mites and allow people with allergies to sleep peacefully throughout the night – all hallmarks shared by this year's best pillows. The Helix Labor Day sale offers 25% off sitewide. However use the code TOMS27 at checkout and you can get 27% off, reducing the cost of a standard size pillow set to $109.50 (was $150). You'll also get a one-year limited warranty, a 100-night trial, and free shipping.

3. Nectar Serenity Weighted Blanket: Was from $231 now $69

As someone who’s anxiety seems to worsen at night, a weighted blanket is a must-have to feel comforted and secure, especially as the weather turns colder. However, they often come at a high price, which is why the Nectar Labor Day sale is the perfect opportunity to get the Serenity Weighted Blanket at a great price. This blanket is made with phase change material, meaning it can absorb heat. Even better, is the dual temperature feature which means one side can keep you cool in the summer and the other can keep you warm in the winter. It’s also made with microbial material, helping keep bacteria away and keeping the blanket fresher for longer. It comes in three different weights, 15lbs, 20lbs, and 25lbs, and Nectar recommends you opt for 8-15% of your body weight. This new Nectar mattress sale reduces a 20lb blanket to just $69 (was $231), and you’ll get a year long warranty and free shipping too.

Is Labor Day a good time to buy new bedding?

This year’s Labor Day sales are a great time to buy new bedding to freshen up your bedroom. Many top-rated mattress brands are offering sitewide discounts, meaning all of their sleep accessories are also discounted. It’s likely to be the best price of the summer, and the best price until the Black Friday deals.

It’s also worth noting that many of these brands are offering free bedding bundles with a mattress purchase, so it’s worth considering the Labor Day mattress sales, too if you want some great freebies.