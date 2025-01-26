Four Seasons is offering over $700 worth of free bedding with its hotel mattresses — here's how to get it
Get a hotel-quality sleep at home with over $700 worth of free Four Seasons bedding
Did you know that some of the top hotel chains in America sell their mattresses online? You can get the hotel sleep experience at home with the Four Seasons Signature Mattress, a hybrid mattress made with gel memory foam and AirCool foam that creates a comfortable and cool sleep experience. And right now, with a purchase of a Four Seasons Signature mattress, you can get a complimentary sheet set or duvet cover worth up to $725.
While we haven't tested the Four Seasons range ourselves so they aren't included in our round up of this year's best mattresses, if you've ever stayed in one of the prolific chain's hotels, you're likely to have some first-hand experience with just how comfortable and cozy they can feel.
With the Presidents' Day mattress sales coming up, it's a great time to refresh your bedroom. This current offer applies to all three mattresses in the Four Seasons range, including the Signature Firm mattress and Signature Plush mattress. You can either choose to buy the mattress only (from $2,700) or as a bed set with a Four Seasons foundation (from $3,200). Both configurations will come with the free gift. Let's take a closer look at the mattresses included in this deal...
1. Four Seasons Signature mattress: from $2,700 at Shop Four Seasons + free sheet set or duvet cover
Get the quintessential Four Seasons experience at home with the signature mattress, designed to offer a balance of comfort, support and temperature management. With a medium It features gel memory and AirCool foam to provide a soft yet cool sleep experience, and, like the best hybrid mattresses, there is a layer of responsive support coils to adapt to your movements. A queen size will cost $3,750, and you'll get a free sheet set or duvet cover, worth up to $725 with your purchase.
2. Four Seasons Signature Firm mattress: from $2,700 at Shop Four Seasons + free sheet set or duvet cover
If you sleep on your stomach or back, or just prefer a firmer sleep surface, this is the Four Seasons mattress for you. It features the same soft fibers and cooling foams of the original signature model but offers a firmer feel that'll keep your spine aligned. You'll get the same free gift included with your order — luxury sheets used exclusively in Four Seasons hotels. A queen is $3,750, which is a big investment, but it's certainly a luxury mattress.
3. Four Seasons Signature Plush mattress: from $2,700 at Shop Four Seasons + free sheet set or duvet cover
If you want a plush mattress that you can really sink into, the Four Seasons Signature plush will offer all the comfort you desire. The AirFeel foam offers a cloudlike surface, while the AirCool foam underneath will stop you from getting too hot. Pair this mattress with your hotel luxury bedsheets that come included with your order, and you've got yourself a truly premium bed. Like the best mattresses for side sleepers, the plush feel will relieve pressure from the shoulders, hips and knees, making it an ideal choice for those who sleep on their sides or combination sleepers. A queen-size mattress will cost you $3,750, increasing to $4,450 if you go for the bed set that includes a foundation.
Looking for a cheaper alternative to a Four Seasons mattress? Try this...
Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,399 now from $1,190 at Saatva
If you want a hotel luxury mattress without paying a premium for the hotel name, we'd recommend the Saatva Classic. It combines high-density memory foam with coils, incorporating a memory foam lumbar crown and a Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire to keep sleepers supported. Right now, there's 15% off the MSRP, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,785 (was $2,099) and it comes with some fantastic benefits — a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and white glove delivery. For more details, check out our Saatva Classic mattress review.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.