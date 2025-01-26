Four Seasons is offering over $700 worth of free bedding with its hotel mattresses — here's how to get it

Did you know that some of the top hotel chains in America sell their mattresses online? You can get the hotel sleep experience at home with the Four Seasons Signature Mattress, a hybrid mattress made with gel memory foam and AirCool foam that creates a comfortable and cool sleep experience. And right now, with a purchase of a Four Seasons Signature mattress, you can get a complimentary sheet set or duvet cover worth up to $725.

While we haven't tested the Four Seasons range ourselves so they aren't included in our round up of this year's best mattresses, if you've ever stayed in one of the prolific chain's hotels, you're likely to have some first-hand experience with just how comfortable and cozy they can feel.

With the Presidents' Day mattress sales coming up, it's a great time to refresh your bedroom. This current offer applies to all three mattresses in the Four Seasons range, including the Signature Firm mattress and Signature Plush mattress. You can either choose to buy the mattress only (from $2,700) or as a bed set with a Four Seasons foundation (from $3,200). Both configurations will come with the free gift. Let's take a closer look at the mattresses included in this deal...

1. Four Seasons Signature mattress: from $2,700 at Shop Four Seasons + free sheet set or duvet cover

Get the quintessential Four Seasons experience at home with the signature mattress, designed to offer a balance of comfort, support and temperature management. With a medium It features gel memory and AirCool foam to provide a soft yet cool sleep experience, and, like the best hybrid mattresses, there is a layer of responsive support coils to adapt to your movements. A queen size will cost $3,750, and you'll get a free sheet set or duvet cover, worth up to $725 with your purchase.

2. Four Seasons Signature Firm mattress: from $2,700 at Shop Four Seasons + free sheet set or duvet cover

If you sleep on your stomach or back, or just prefer a firmer sleep surface, this is the Four Seasons mattress for you. It features the same soft fibers and cooling foams of the original signature model but offers a firmer feel that'll keep your spine aligned. You'll get the same free gift included with your order — luxury sheets used exclusively in Four Seasons hotels. A queen is $3,750, which is a big investment, but it's certainly a luxury mattress.

3. Four Seasons Signature Plush mattress: from $2,700 at Shop Four Seasons + free sheet set or duvet cover

If you want a plush mattress that you can really sink into, the Four Seasons Signature plush will offer all the comfort you desire. The AirFeel foam offers a cloudlike surface, while the AirCool foam underneath will stop you from getting too hot. Pair this mattress with your hotel luxury bedsheets that come included with your order, and you've got yourself a truly premium bed. Like the best mattresses for side sleepers, the plush feel will relieve pressure from the shoulders, hips and knees, making it an ideal choice for those who sleep on their sides or combination sleepers. A queen-size mattress will cost you $3,750, increasing to $4,450 if you go for the bed set that includes a foundation.

Looking for a cheaper alternative to a Four Seasons mattress? Try this...