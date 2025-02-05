Epic deal! Buy a queen Linenspa hybrid mattress for just $106 in new Walmart sale
This is the cheapest sale price we've seen on the queen size Linenspa 8" Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress
The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid is one of our favorite cheap mattresses, and right now it's even cheaper thanks to a flash sale at Walmart. Today you can buy a queen 8" Linenspa Foam Hybrid Mattress for $106.36 at Walmart— that's $143.63 less than its current priced at Linenspa.
The 8" Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is one of the top recommendations in our best mattress of 2025 guide thanks to its decent performance for the price. We think it's a good choice for guest rooms and growing kids, and it's also a bestseller on Amazon (where an 8" queen is being sold for $239.99)
The mattress comes with 30-day returns and free shipping, but be aware that there is limited information about its warranty. (You get a 10-year limited warranty when purchasing through Linenspa's website.) However, this is one of the most budget-friendly deals we've seen ahead of this month's Presidents' Day mattress sales and considering all other sizes have now sold out, we suggest you act fast if you want it.
Queen 8" Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: was $249.99 now $106.36 at Walmart
The Linenspa Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses we've tested, with our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review praising its incredibly low price for a hybrid bed. While its design isn't as durable or high-tech as some of the more expensive beds in our best hybrid mattress guide, it's still great value and an excellent choice if you're in need of a low-budget guest room bed or a mattress for growing child. As with most mattresses in a box we've slept on it does take a while to expand and may not be cooling or supportive enough for hot sleepers or those who weigh over 230lbs, but it's perfect for those on a tight budget.
Benefits: Free shipping | 30-day returns
Price history: The Linenspa Hybrid Mattress is available at a range of retailers, including Walmart and Amazon. The cheapest we've ever seen the 8" queen mattress at Amazon was during the extended Cyber Monday deals, where a queen-size dropped to $170.90. So, this flash Walmart deal is one of the biggest mattress sales we've ever seen on an 8" queen Linenspa Hybrid.
Want a plusher budget-friendly alternative?
Queen Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was $599 $219.98 at Amazon
If you're looking for a queen mattress that's a little plusher, look to the affordable Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress from Amazon. While it is more expensive than the Linenspa, it's thicker and more durable, plus our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review rates it as an excellent mattress for side sleepers. Benefits include free shipping and 100-day returns.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2024 guide. She is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health, interviewing a wide array of mattress and sleep experts to create well-informed articles about important topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders (from sleep apnea to night terrors), lucid dreaming, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing mattress topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2024 guide — and takes the lead on all content related to fiberglass-free mattresses for a clean, non-toxic sleep.
Travis Kelce (and probably Taylor Swift) sleeps on this bed and he's heading to the Super Bowl — can a smart mattress help physical recovery?
Helix's knitted weighted blanket for easing anxiety and stress is 20% off ahead of Presidents' Day — why we'd buy it