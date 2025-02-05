Epic deal! Buy a queen Linenspa hybrid mattress for just $106 in new Walmart sale

The Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid is one of our favorite cheap mattresses, and right now it's even cheaper thanks to a flash sale at Walmart. Today you can buy a queen 8" Linenspa Foam Hybrid Mattress for $106.36 at Walmart— that's $143.63 less than its current priced at Linenspa.

The 8" Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is one of the top recommendations in our best mattress of 2025 guide thanks to its decent performance for the price. We think it's a good choice for guest rooms and growing kids, and it's also a bestseller on Amazon (where an 8" queen is being sold for $239.99)

The mattress comes with 30-day returns and free shipping, but be aware that there is limited information about its warranty. (You get a 10-year limited warranty when purchasing through Linenspa's website.) However, this is one of the most budget-friendly deals we've seen ahead of this month's Presidents' Day mattress sales and considering all other sizes have now sold out, we suggest you act fast if you want it.

Queen 8" Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: was $249.99 now $106.36 at Walmart

The Linenspa Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses we've tested, with our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review praising its incredibly low price for a hybrid bed. While its design isn't as durable or high-tech as some of the more expensive beds in our best hybrid mattress guide, it's still great value and an excellent choice if you're in need of a low-budget guest room bed or a mattress for growing child. As with most mattresses in a box we've slept on it does take a while to expand and may not be cooling or supportive enough for hot sleepers or those who weigh over 230lbs, but it's perfect for those on a tight budget.



Benefits: Free shipping | 30-day returns



Price history: The Linenspa Hybrid Mattress is available at a range of retailers, including Walmart and Amazon. The cheapest we've ever seen the 8" queen mattress at Amazon was during the extended Cyber Monday deals, where a queen-size dropped to $170.90. So, this flash Walmart deal is one of the biggest mattress sales we've ever seen on an 8" queen Linenspa Hybrid.

