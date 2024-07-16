Buy a king size Nectar memory foam mattress for just $649 in epic Prime Day deal

As a sleep writer and mattress tester, I know how important a decent mattress is to my overall sleep quality. But mattresses can be expensive, which is why this 46% off a king size Nectar Memory Foam mattress is a standout offer in today's Prime Day deals. That discount brings the price of a king size Nectar mattress down to $649 from $1,399, which is incredible value for money.

Not to be outdone, Nectar has matched Amazon's Prime Day mattress deal. So the big question is - where’s best to buy it from? The Nectar memory foam ranks highly in our best mattress guide and is a great option for those looking for a supportive memory foam mattress with plenty of cushioning comfort.

The Nectar suits a wide variety of sleepers and is never sold at full MSRP. But this Amazon Prime Day deal , matched by Nectar, is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this bed. But where should you buy the mattress from? Although both Amazon and Nectar offer the same price on this bed, there are a few differences when it comes to extras, which I'll outline below.

Is the Nectar still #1 memory foam mattress?

The Nectar Memory Foam still our top-ranking memory foam mattress, as it strikes the right balance of comfort and support. You’ll get plenty of the cushioning, contouring support of memory foam, but the mattress isn’t so soft that you’ll feel stuck in it. Instead, there’s plenty of support, along with pressure relief. It’s comfortable for side and back sleeping, with even some lighter weight stomach sleepers enjoying it too.

It's not as luxurious as some of its more expensive rivals, but build quality is excellent and the mattress also has the reassurance of a lifetime warranty if any niggles do arrive. Best of all, it’s fantastic value for money for the quality of sleep you’ll get from it, so definitely worth investing in if you’re looking for a new mattress.