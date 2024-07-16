Buy a king size Nectar memory foam mattress for just $649 in epic Prime Day deal
Both Amazon and Nectar have slashed the price of this best-selling memory foam mattress
As a sleep writer and mattress tester, I know how important a decent mattress is to my overall sleep quality. But mattresses can be expensive, which is why this 46% off a king size Nectar Memory Foam mattress is a standout offer in today's Prime Day deals. That discount brings the price of a king size Nectar mattress down to $649 from $1,399, which is incredible value for money.
Not to be outdone, Nectar has matched Amazon's Prime Day mattress deal. So the big question is - where’s best to buy it from? The Nectar memory foam ranks highly in our best mattress guide and is a great option for those looking for a supportive memory foam mattress with plenty of cushioning comfort.
The Nectar suits a wide variety of sleepers and is never sold at full MSRP. But this Amazon Prime Day deal, matched by Nectar, is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this bed. But where should you buy the mattress from? Although both Amazon and Nectar offer the same price on this bed, there are a few differences when it comes to extras, which I'll outline below.
Nectar Memory Foam mattress:
Was: $1,399 for a king
Now: 649 for a king
Saving: $750 at Amazon
Summary: If you’re looking for the cushioning comfort of memory foam, the Nectar mattress is our overall best memory foam mattress pick. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, we found it to be one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, offering contouring around the hips and shoulder to prevent pressure build up. With a firmness rating of 6.5 out of 10, the mattress will work for most people, but it could be too soft for stomach sleepers and those of a heavier build. There’s excellent motion isolation and impressive cooling for a memory foam mattress, although we wouldn’t recommend it for chronic over heaters. I think it’s one of the best mattresses on Amazon and, at the reduced price, it also earns a place in our best mattresses for college students selection.
Price history: The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is never sold at full MSRP, and you’ll always find a 40-50% discount on all sizes. Flash sales have dropped a queen as low as $629 in the past, but a king is usually discounted to $849. So, the dual offer from both Amazon and Nectar dropping a king to $649 is a particularly good offer, and worth snapping up while it's still in stock.
Benefits: Both Amazon and Nectar offer free shipping, 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty with the mattress. However, you can add in a discounted bedding bundle on Nectar for $159 (MSRP $599) consisting of a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillows. Amazon also only have a 100-day return window – I’d advise reading our guide on how to return a mattress to Amazon for full details. For these reasons, I’d actually recommend buying the mattress from Nectar directly rather than through Amazon.
Is the Nectar still #1 memory foam mattress?
The Nectar Memory Foam still our top-ranking memory foam mattress, as it strikes the right balance of comfort and support. You’ll get plenty of the cushioning, contouring support of memory foam, but the mattress isn’t so soft that you’ll feel stuck in it. Instead, there’s plenty of support, along with pressure relief. It’s comfortable for side and back sleeping, with even some lighter weight stomach sleepers enjoying it too.
It's not as luxurious as some of its more expensive rivals, but build quality is excellent and the mattress also has the reassurance of a lifetime warranty if any niggles do arrive. Best of all, it’s fantastic value for money for the quality of sleep you’ll get from it, so definitely worth investing in if you’re looking for a new mattress.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is." When she isn’t writing about sleep, Jo also writes extensively on interior design, home products and photography.