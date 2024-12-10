Are you hosting for the holidays? Here's the one item you should buy for cleaner sleep

The holidays are just around the corner and for many of us it’s a time to reunite with loved ones. If you're hosting this Christmas, offering a clean and comfy bed for the night is one of the best gifts you can give your loved ones and friends after a long day of travelling.

The easiest and quickest way to do that (in addition to fresh sheets) is by covering your guest bed with a mattress protector. This simple bit of fabric often gets overlooked amongst the rush to buy Christmas presents and food, but it's a vital addition to your holiday purchases.

The best mattress protectors safe-guard your mattress against all sorts of nasties (we're talking spills, stains, sweat or dust). And right now many of them are in sale – you don't have to spend much to get a good one either. Here's three reasons why a mattress protector should be one of your top holiday hosting purchases this year...

1. It will protect your mattress from spills

Liquids spilled on a mattress are hard to clean because they require more elbow grease than a quick vacuum. Spillages can include drinks and food, and some are more corrosive and staining than others. While there are ways to tackle stubborn stains, it's always best to prevent them from reaching your mattress in the first place.

This is where a good quality waterproof mattress protector comes into its own. These hypoallergenic protectors are designed with a durable waterproof membrane design that features as the top-rated waterproof that stops liquids from seeping into your mattress below.

(Image credit: Getty)

Some are better than others though, and our current top pick is from Coop Home Goods (read our Coop Home Goods Ultra Tech Waterproof Mattress Protector review for more).

2. It will stop urine from staining your mattress

Sweat, urine and bodily oil stains can lead to discolouration of your mattress and a funky odour. These type of stains don't just look and smell bad, they can also have a real impact on the lifespan of your mattress, causing issues including premature sagging, unevenness, and for it to decay quicker than they should.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If your holiday guests include hot sleepers who are dealing with night sweats (see our cooling mattress guide for heat-dissipating mattresses) or little ones who are prone to bed-wetting, a stain-resistant waterproof mattress protector is a must.

These are designed to effectively prevent moisture and bodily fluids from seeping deep into your mattress, keeping it clean and dry.

3. It creates a clean sleep space for guests

Having multiple guests visit during the course of the holidays creates a fun, festive atmosphere, but it does make it tricky to keep your mattress clean in between each set of visitors. A solution for this is to pop a mattress protector on your bed as you prepare the room ahead of your raft of guests.

The SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, for example, is a good pick since it is hypoallergenic, waterproof and above all, low maintenance. Suitable for machine washing and drying, it's perfect for when you need a quick change of bedding between guest visits.