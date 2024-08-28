3 luxury split king mattresses worth their price tag in Labor Day sales

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to match your night time preferences, you and your partner may want different things when it comes to sleep. If you prefer a firm mattress but your partner loves the feeling of sinking into a soft surface, or if you just need a little more space at night, a split king mattress might be the answer.

If you are shopping for a new mattress, our best mattress guide contains our top recommendations for all sleepers and budgets, many of which come as a split king option. A split king mattress is essentially two separate twin XL mattresses pushed together to form a king size mattress. For some brands, each mattress can have different firmness levels and - if you have an adjustable base - different positions, too. This means you can customize your bed to both you and your partner's unique sleep needs.

Split king mattresses are large beds and can command a high price tag. However, the Labor Day mattress sales are now live and many brands have slashed their prices, making right now an excellent time to invest in a new bed. Although they're on sale, the below three split king mattresses are still pricey but well worth their price tag - here's why.

1. Saatva Classic Hybrid: Was from $2,990 now $2,590 for a split king at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress for a reason. The dual-coil design and Lumbar Zone technology makes the mattress responsive and supportive, relieving pressure from your joints and aligning your spine. When choosing the split king option, you can opt for different firmness levels, from plush soft, luxury firm, or firm, ensuring both you and your partner’s needs are met. This Saatva Labor Day mattress sale means you can currently save $400 on a split king, bringing the price to $2,590 (was $2,990), and enjoy a 365-night trial, free in-room delivery and setup, and a lifetime warranty. Our Saatva Classic mattress review takes an in depth look at everything it has to offer, so you can see if it's the right choice for you.

2. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress: W as $3,398 now $2,998 for a split king at Tempur-Pedic

Made with NASA-designed TEMPUR-material, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt hybrid provides incredible support and motion absorption, making it a popular choice for all types of sleepers. During the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-adapt mattress review, our lead tester described it as an excellent choice for back sleepers in particular. Plus, the cool-to-the-touch cover prevents overheating and the material itself promotes airflow, making for a comfortable and cool night’s sleep, plus you can choose whether you want medium firm or medium hybrid firm for each side. The current Labor Day sale means you can now get $400 off a split king, making it $2,998 (was $3,398). You’ll also get free delivery and a 10-year warranty, but the 90-night trial seems slightly short compared to the Saatva.

3. DreamCloud Premier Hybrid: Was $3,224 now $1,598 for a split king at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud premier hybrid is made up of an impressive 8 layers designed to cushion, support, and cradle your body in different sleeping positions. The cashmere blend cover makes it incredibly soft, while the individually wrapped coils and different types of gel memory foam offer pressure relief and advanced edge support. Their split king is two Twin XLs and comes in one medium-firm tension, making it a great choice for most sleep styles. This is a comfortable and supportive mattress with excellent motion isolation - but take a look at our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress review for closer testing analysis. The current Labor Day sale is an impressive 50% off, making the luxury split king $1,598 (was $3,224). With purchase, you get a generous 365-night trial and free home delivery, as well as a lifetime warranty.

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a split king mattress?

Labor Day is a great time to buy a split king mattress because as this sale usually offers the best price you’ll get before Black Friday. Split king mattresses are known for being expensive, mainly because you are ordering two twin XL mattresses, so it’s best to buy them during a sale period. Most Labor Day mattress sales are live and we are seeing up to 50% off, so it's a great opportunity to invest in a luxury mattress.

What are the disadvantages of a split king mattress?

While split king mattresses can be great for couples or bed sharers with different needs, they’re not for everyone. Some disadvantages of split king mattresses include a gap in the middle of the bed that some people can find uncomfortable, a higher price point than other mattress options, and difficulty cuddling their partner at night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How do I choose the right split king mattress?

To choose the right split king mattress in the Labor Day sales, it’s important to know what you want to get out of it. For example, if you and your partner have different firmness preferences, then ensuring you can opt for two different comfort levels is essential. Features to consider include compatibility with adjustable beds, gap solutions, and foam and spring choice.