This workout app lets you use your baby as a dumbbell — 3 things I learned when I tried it

I’m a fitness editor and five-time marathon runner, and I was convinced my maternity leave would be filled with workouts as my baby napped. Instead, I spent a year wearing my colicky baby in a sling, sipping coffee that was probably cold, and occasionally doing a run or Pilates workout when a grandparent came to visit.

The Carifit workout app is the app I wish I’d known about a year ago. It essentially allows you to use your baby as a dumbbell and take them with you as you work out. Instead of trying it with a lightweight newborn, I strapped my 15-month-old toddler to my chest using the Carifit Core Baby Carrier, which is suitable from 6.6 pounds to 48.5 pounds (3 kg to 22 kg). You can use any sling, just make sure it fits well and is supportive and comfortable.

The workout was great and kept my toddler entertained

I’ll admit, I wasn’t sure how long I’d last into the 23-minute workout with my wriggling toddler strapped to my chest. He’s been walking from 10 months old, and getting him to sit still for more than 23 seconds is a challenge in itself. I had him forward-facing in the carrier, and loaded the workout onto the TV screen, and was surprised at how entertaining he found it.

I would say the workout looked easier with the carrier loaded with a five-month-old baby. As I'm just five foot two, my 10-month toddler's legs were in the way during some of the squats. That said, it was a real challenge to my core trying to keep my torso upright during the exercises.

At five months, he did all of his naps in the carrier, and this would have been a great way to add some movement to my day, without having to put him down.

I skipped the additional dumbbells

As trainer Vern Hill explained, the idea of adding a set of dumbbells to the workout is that you’ll be able to lift more than just your baby, and get stronger as your little one grows. As my son is already a pretty heavy weight, and a wriggly one at that, I decided to forgo the extra dumbbells and just focus on moving with good form with him strapped to my chest.

If you're looking for weights to make working out from home that little bit easier, you can check out the best adjustable dumbbells on the market here. Adjustable dumbbells take up less room than having lots of sets of dumbbells lying around the house, making them a good option for parents short on space.

There’s loads of helpful content on the app

The app is more than just workouts — there’s a bunch of useful information for new moms, or moms who don’t know where to start with postpartum exercise. From insights into how to babywear safely, to advice on sleep, mental health, your physical recovery, and nutrition — I wish I’d had this from day one, where I spent sleepless nights googling everything.

Being a new mom is overwhelming. You feel like a stranger in your body, you have a tiny person to care for 24/7, and your hormones are all over the place. Looking back at those first few months, I felt pretty isolated and alone, and suffered from postnatal depression. For me, exercise was essential in helping my physical recovery and my mental health. Workout apps that take the guesswork out of training are, in my opinion, absolutely essential, and I was impressed with Carifit, especially if you’re a mom with a Velcro baby like I was.

Carifit is available on Android and iOS and costs $19/£19 per month, or $129/£119 per year.