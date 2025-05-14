Women’s Health Week
Live your happiest, healthiest life at every stage
Welcome to Tom’s Guide’s first Women’s Health Week — a series of content that explores how technology and the right workouts can support and empower women through every phase of life. From utilizing the gadget on your wrist to track your menstrual cycle, to expert-backed advice on how to stay healthy during pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and menopause, we’re celebrating all things women’s health.
Living your healthiest life starts by understanding your body. We’ve spoken to the experts about all things cycle and hormones. We’ve looked at the best form of movement to prioritize if you’re trying to conceive, as well as how to train to manage the symptoms of menopause. Plus, how the tech we wear can help us track what’s happening.
Women’s Health Week is about encouraging our readers to prioritize their health. As Tom’s Guide’s Fitness Editor, this has been somewhat of a passion project, after the birth of my first child a year ago left me feeling like a stranger in my own body. Join me, and the rest of the Tom’s Guide fitness team, as we celebrate meeting your body where you’re at, and prioritizing your physical and mental wellbeing.
How to get the most out of your fitness tracker
- How to set up menstrual tracking on your Apple Watch
- How to sync your exercises to your menstrual cycle for better workouts
- Are fitness trackers really prioritizing women’s health or just ticking a box?
- Samsung Galaxy Ring is changing the game for cycle tracking — here’s how
Fertility, pregnancy and postpartum
Menopause
- Skip sit-ups — this 20-minute Joe Wicks menopause workout builds strength and stability
- Why women lose muscle during menopause and how to prevent it, according to an expert
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats.
