This equipment free 5-move routine strengthens your back and improves mobility — here's why I love it

It's easy to overlook our poor back muscles, even though they support us throughout the day. But before you think we're suggesting you head to the gym for heavy deadlifts or big sets of pull-ups, know that some simple back mobility exercises can be highly beneficial.

Lucky for you, we’ve got a five-minute session for you to try and I personally love it because it doesn't require a gym or any fancy equipment. The back mobility session has been put together by Pilates instructor and fitness trainer Katy Bath, and can be seen on Bath's Instagram page.

There is no equipment involved in this session, you'll just want to make sure you feel as comfortable as possible. Getting into some comfy activewear and rolling out one of the best yoga mats is the only thing you'll need to consider before getting stuck into the routine.

What is the 5-minute mobility routine?

As there are just five moves and five minutes involved in this routine, you will spend a minute on each exercise before progressing to the next.

We have included a list of the exercises but it's also worth having a watch of Bath's demonstrations in the post underneath. The better form and posture you have, the better stretch and relief you will feel during each move.

Bird dog reaches

Back extensions

Spine rolls

Childs pose

Pike pedals

Many of us experience back pains and twinges daily because of poor posture or because we lead quite sedentary lifestyles. Of course, one five-minute mobility routine isn't going to solve this but stretching and strengthening the muscles that support the spine can help to reduce pain experienced in the lower back.

As you move through each exercise in this mobility session, your back should feel like it is being flexed out and hopefully you will start to feel a release of any tension you are holding in the lower or upper back.

Even though this isn't one of the best core workouts, the exercises in this routine will require you to engage your core as well as your back muscles. Moves like the bird dog reaches and back extensions will help to strengthen both your core and back, which both provide stability and support for your spine.

Aside from the physical benefits of this routine, it's also an opportunity for you to take five minutes for yourself in your day. During the stretching you can check in with how your body is feeling, tune into your breathing and focus on welcoming feelings of calm and relaxation.