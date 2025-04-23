Strava just rolled out an AI-powered race predictor — here's how it works

Ever signed up for a race and had no idea what to put as your predicted finish time? Strava, one of the best running apps out there, has just rolled out a new Performance Predictions feature. Available only to subscribers, it uses AI to predict your race times for 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and full marathon based on your recent activity.

Other fitness platforms like Garmin and Polar also offer race-time predictions, using data points like pace, VO2 max, and race history to forecast your performance. However, Strava’s Performance Predictions is powered by machine learning, meaning it continuously updates after each run and adapts to changes in your training.

Available now in the Progress tab of the Strava app, the tool analyzes everything from pace trends to rest days to give you a personalized finish time estimate. Strava says the predictions update after each run and adjust to reflect any changes in your fitness, whether you're taking rest days or pushing hard during training.

How much does a Strava subscription cost?

A Strava subscription, which unlocks Performance Predictions along with features like route planning, segment leaderboards, and training analysis, costs:

$11.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the US

in the US £8.99 per month or £54.99 per year in the UK

To sign up, head to the Strava app or website and choose your plan. New users can usually take advantage of a 30-day free trial, so you can see how your predicted 5K time stacks up before race nerves kick in.

