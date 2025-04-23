Strava just rolled out an AI-powered race predictor — here's how it works
But you'll need to pay for it
Ever signed up for a race and had no idea what to put as your predicted finish time? Strava, one of the best running apps out there, has just rolled out a new Performance Predictions feature. Available only to subscribers, it uses AI to predict your race times for 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and full marathon based on your recent activity.
Other fitness platforms like Garmin and Polar also offer race-time predictions, using data points like pace, VO2 max, and race history to forecast your performance. However, Strava’s Performance Predictions is powered by machine learning, meaning it continuously updates after each run and adapts to changes in your training.
Available now in the Progress tab of the Strava app, the tool analyzes everything from pace trends to rest days to give you a personalized finish time estimate. Strava says the predictions update after each run and adjust to reflect any changes in your fitness, whether you're taking rest days or pushing hard during training.
How much does a Strava subscription cost?
A Strava subscription, which unlocks Performance Predictions along with features like route planning, segment leaderboards, and training analysis, costs:
- $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the US
- £8.99 per month or £54.99 per year in the UK
To sign up, head to the Strava app or website and choose your plan. New users can usually take advantage of a 30-day free trial, so you can see how your predicted 5K time stacks up before race nerves kick in.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
