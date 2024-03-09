Sculpt your core in just 7 minutes with this 5-move Pilates routine

When you think of Pilates you perhaps think of having to commit 45 minutes to an hour of your time to one routine and wonder how to fit this into a busy day. The good news is that you can spend as little as seven minutes practicing Pilates on one of the best yoga mats and still strengthen your core. Here's how.

Getting stuck into some of the best Pilates exercises for strengthening your core will require you to focus on controlling your movement as you target the deep abdominal muscles, obliques and lower back. If you're practicing with good form and tuning into that mind-body connection, even just seven minutes of Pilates can activate and strengthen the core muscles.

The seven minute routine we're about to share with you comes from Pilates instructor Georgia Weibel and simply uses five exercises and the weight of the body as a force of resistance to tone and strengthen the core.

What is the workout?

To complete this Pilates workout, you will perform five mat based exercises, dedicating eight reps to each move. The aim is to complete three sets in total but listen to your body and do what feels the right level of challenge for you personally. If you complete three sets of the full routine, it should take seven minutes in total.

Weibel has provided demonstrations of each exercise which you can view in the post below. Take note of her form in each move as this will help you to get the most out of your workout.

Pilates is a highly effective exercise method favored by many for its ability to strengthen the core and improve overall fitness and flexibility. At the heart of Pilates lies the focus on developing a strong and stable core, factoring in the muscles of the abs, lower back, hips, and glutes. When we engage these muscles in controlled movements, Pilates helps to build a solid foundation of core strength, which is essential for supporting the spine, maintaining proper posture, and preventing injury.

Another key benefit of Pilates is its emphasis on functional movement. Many Pilates exercises mimic everyday activities, such as bending, twisting, and reaching - making it not only a great workout but also highly applicable to everyday tasks. Through consistent practice, you can also develop greater body awareness and make your movement more efficient, leading to enhanced coordination and balance.

Moreover, Pilates is known for its ability to promote toned and lean muscle without adding bulk. Unlike traditional strength training exercises that often rely on heavy weights, traditional Pilates relies on resistance from body weight to sculpt muscles while emphasizing length and alignment.

Many people find that Pilates is not only a great physical workout but it's also a healthy exercise also for the mind, helping them to unwind and recharge amongst the demands of daily life.

From building a stronger core and improving flexibility to enhancing mental focus and reducing stress, Pilates is an excellent way to look after your overall health and fitness and it can be enjoyed by individuals of all ages and fitness levels.