Forget sit-ups — build a stronger core and improve your posture with this 6-move standing dumbbell workout

Classic bodyweight moves like sit-ups can be an effective way to work your core, but they’re not the only way. If you want to shake up your abs workouts, then all you need is a single dumbbell, a bit of space, and these six moves — and you’ll do the whole workout while standing.

If you’re at the gym, you’ll want to choose a medium weight that’ll challenge your muscles but won’t affect your form. For home workouts, it can help to invest in a set of the best adjustable dumbbells as you can quickly change the load between exercises.

Then, with the weight by your side, you’ll be ready to take on this short standing core workout from fitness trainer Janet Smith. You’ll be staying off the ground for the whole workout and using a dumbbell to challenge your stability to pack an effective core session into just six moves.

The aim is to do each move for 60 seconds, take a short rest, and then start on the next exercise. Complete all six moves, then repeat the circuit three times for a core-strengthening workout you can fit into just 20 minutes. Or you can use a single round as a core-focused finisher.

But to get the most from your training and avoid injury, it’s essential that you do each move with proper form, especially when working with weights. Fortunately, you can practice your technique with Smith’s demonstrations before you dive into the workout.

Watch Janet Smith’s 6-move dumbbell workout

According to Smith, “All exercises are done in a standing position so this [routine] is perfect for those not comfortable getting down on the ground.” So if you find sit-ups put pressure on your lower back or have joint pain that makes getting up and down a challenge, this is an ideal choice.

And it’s also a good option if you want to bring some variety to your core workouts. The extra load from the dumbbell can be destabilizing, which adds a further test for your mid-body muscle as your core works to keep you balanced and in the proper posture.

And while sit-ups are an effective way to train your abs, Smith’s routine is designed to target your entire core. Many people use abs and core interchangeably, but there are some differences. Your abs, which include the rectus abdominis six-pack abs muscle, form part of your core.

But your core is a broader collection of muscles around your stomach that connect your upper and lower body and help promote stability and posture. So it’s important to exercise in a way that’ll strengthen your entire core, not just part of it.

Though many people target their abs specifically to develop visible muscle. If you’re looking to do the same and achieve the six-pack look, working out is only part of the equation, as you’ll also need to reduce body fat around your stomach and ensure you recover adequately.

However, since you can’t spot-target fat loss, it’ll be important to regularly take on high-intensity resistance training (HIRT) workouts that build muscle, raise your heart rate, and boost your metabolism for improved fat-burning results.