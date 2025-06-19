I’m ditching my New Balance shoes for these Skechers on my 3 mile runs — here's why

I've relied on New Balance Fresh Foam running shoes for years. I think they offer great arch support and are super comfortable to wear, and in my opinion are some of the best running shoes.

But I didn’t know that I was missing a whole other level of comfort until I tested the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0. They are so comfortable to wear even just for walking around, but when I took them on a run for the first time I set a new PR for my 3-mile run.

So yes, the change in shoes has made me a little faster but the comfort and support from them alone makes it worth the change.

Cushion and lift

The midsole of the shoe is made from memory foam and a PU (polyurethane) foam which, when put together, creates a bouncy and springy walk. The Skechers Air-Cooled Goga Mat technology also provides further cushioning for high intensity exercise.

The sole has a two-inch lift and I could really feel the effect of this from the shock absorption the shoe offers. My poor knees bear the brunt of the effects of my running, and in the weeks I have used these sneakers I haven’t had any aches or pains.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I have also noticed the elevation from the sole means I am leaning forward ever so slightly, so the shoes will automatically propel you forward with every step you take.

Cooling

These shoes are totally breathable and kept my feet far cooler than my usual New Balances. And while the mesh upper of the shoe makes for a cool running experience, it’s not so great for running in the rain.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Skechers are of course known for their breathability, but I didn’t quite understand the hype until trying these out. While the Goga Mat technology works to cushion the show, it also has a cooling effect. This is also in the Skechers’ Go Run Elevate 2.0 sneakers and makes them extremely comfortable to wear for long periods.

Space for toes

Most Skechers shoes come with a wide fit option, but I would say the Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 run wide anyway. While I have narrow feet, there was more than enough room in the regular fit version of these sneakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That meant there was plenty of room in the toe box and no squished toes in sight, This is an issue I find with a lot of sneakers I wear, where the toe box tapers to almost a point. While the Skechers still have a flattering shape, they are not constrictive.

Arch support

I have very arched feet from years of ballet training, so when I don’t have enough support from my shoes I really feel it. And as a chronic Doc Martens wearer, I know the impact of an uncomfortable shoe.

By having extra support in the arch area of my foot, my runs have become more comfortable, but that’s not the best part.

Usually a little while after a run, my arches can become slightly sore without the right support, and this is something I was experiencing with my previous running shoes. Since switching to Skechers I haven’t had any aches.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I will definitely be sticking with Skechers for my short runs from now on. For longer runs I would still go down the route of a sturdier shoe like the Asics Novablast 5, but for short training runs where you need to prioritize comfort? I can’t recommend these Skechers enough.