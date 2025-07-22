These Saucony running shoes saved my legs in marathon training — and right now they’re $31 off at Amazon

If I had to describe the Saucony Hurricane 24 in three words, I’d say easy to love. They became my safety net running shoes during marathon training last year, and by safe, I don't mean boring. They have a wide base that provides a stable ride, plenty of cushioning to keep things supremely comfy, and surprisingly good energy return.

They might not be the best choice if you're after something light and nimble, but if you need a workhorse shoe to carry you through long runs and easy, breezy recovery miles, these won’t let you down.

The Hurricane 24 uses PWRRUN+ foam, which cushions your feet while still feeling springy. With a wide base and rocker design, it offers a stable and comfortable ride for longer or easy runs. The breathable mesh upper fits securely without being tight.

This is a running shoe with springy foam underfoot that cushions every step without making you feel like you’re stuck in quicksand. The wide base and firm sides give your feet solid support, so you won’t feel wobbly when your legs start to tire. Plus, the gentle rocker shape helps your foot roll smoothly from heel to toe.

The Hurricane 24 isn’t built for speed, but it’s perfect if you want something tough and stable that won’t wear out halfway through your training.

It’s a bit heavier than racing shoes, but that weight brings extra support and durability. Whether you overpronate or run neutral, the Hurricane 24 delivers reliable comfort without feeling bulky or stiff.

