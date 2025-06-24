Forget running — this 15-minute walking workout burns fat and boosts your metabolism

Walking workouts are all the rage at the moment — from the viral Japanese walking method to HIIT walking workouts that get your heart rate soaring.

Yet walking is nothing new, and this fantastic low-impact cardio workout has several benefits — walking can boost your cardiovascular fitness, help you sculpt and maintain muscle definition, strengthen your joints and boost your mood. When paired with a calorie-deficient diet, walking can also help you lose weight.

But what if you’re strapped for time, or your only opportunity to exercise is when the kids are in bed in the evening? If heading outdoors isn’t in the cards, home walking workouts are an option, and no, you don’t need to invest in one of the best walking pads to do them.

Read on to find out more.

What is the 15-minute walking workout?

FAST Walking in 15 minutes | Fat Burning Walk at Home - YouTube Watch On

Home walking workouts are exactly what they sound like — taking steps from your living room, without the need for any fancy equipment. Far more than just marching on the spot for 15 minutes, you’ll do various step patterns to raise your heart rate and boost your metabolism from home.

This workout, designed by YouTube trainer Grow with Jo promises to burn fat from home. It’s fast-paced, but low-impact, so suitable for most people.

However, if you’re a complete beginner or you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check with your doctor beforehand.

Jo takes you through a series of steps throughout the workout, which you can follow along with in real-time to reap the rewards. If you’re tracking your progress on one of the best fitness trackers, remember to keep your arms moving rather than on your hips or by your side for a more accurate step count.

What are the benefits?

There are several benefits to increasing your daily step count, whether that’s outside or from your living room. Walking workouts like this one raise your heart rate, helping you to boost your metabolism and burn more calories.

If weight loss is your goal, you’ll want to make sure you’re pairing workouts like this with a good diet to ensure you’re in a calorie deficit — in other words, you’re burning more calories than you consume.

The best part is, walking workouts like this will continue to burn calories after you’ve finished. This is known as the afterburn effect, where your body continues to burn calories even after the exercise is complete, helping to boost your metabolic rate over time.

Walking workouts can also help you tone the muscles in your lower body and core. Think about walking with good form — keep your torso upright and your core engaged, thinking about sucking your belly button into your spine as you step purposefully.

Finally, walking is a great way to improve your mobility. Walking, especially with varied intensity and movements, helps keep the joints flexible and the muscles around them strong. This is particularly important for maintaining range of motion and reducing the risk of injury.

So what are you waiting for? Find 15 minutes, a clear space and get walking.