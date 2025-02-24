My favorite L.L. Bean jacket is back on sale — and it's even better than the Patagonia Nano Puff

My obsession with synthetic insulated puffy jackets goes way back. I received my very first Patagonia Nano Puff back in 2011 and have been hooked ever since.

In the following years, I’ve tested alternate versions from brands like Columbia, Arc’teryx and The North Face but none felt quite as comfortable as the tried-and-true. Then I came across the L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway and my world was flipped upside down.

The L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hoody is on sale for 15% off in both men's and women's styles. This outrageously cozy synthetic puffer is like an adult security blanket for the colder months, keeping you warm, happy and dry in all but the most extreme conditions. For those, you can wear it as an insulating layer under a heavier jacket.

A perfect dupe for the Nano Puff, L.L. Bean’s version offers a similar level of insulation and warming capability, a similar water and wind-resistant exterior, and the same ability to stuff the jacket into its interior pocket for easy storage, something I find handy while traveling. As a bonus, both garments double as plush little neck pillows when packed down.

On a normal day, the L.L. Bean version is priced at $199 or $90 less than the $289 Patagonia , but during L.L. Bean’s end-of-winter sale, you can snag the Primaloft Packaway Hoody for just $169 which is a full $120 less than the Nano Puff.

Despite the lower cost, you actually get more out of the L.L. Bean model than the Patagonia. The biggest difference is the former’s inclusion of a secondary chest pocket located on the outside of the jacket. This is the one I tend to use for items like my phone and earbuds, and I appreciate the easy access without the need to unzip.

You also get two points where you can adjust the tension of the hem’s elastic compared to one on the Patagonia. These details may sound small but they add up to a slightly more lovable garment.

What else makes this class of jackets so extraordinary? Lightweight and super-soft, these sleeping bag-like zip-ups provide way more insulating prowess than one might expect, given wearing one kind of feels like wearing nothing at all; L.L. Bean even got some help from NASA with the design of the Primaloft.

They’re also chameleons of the layering world. Go ahead and rock one as your main outer layer on warmer days or as an insulating layer under a heavier jacket and/or proper rain shell on colder/wetter ones. The choice is yours!

For example, I’ve worn the hoodless version of the Nano Puff under my sky jacket for the past 10 seasons while also using it as my main outer jacket when biking around Seattle in the winter when the temperatures hover around 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Though it rains a lot here, it doesn’t often come down all that hard, and most of the time, the puffer is resilient enough to keep me dry for the duration of my 45-minute ride.

The ripstop polyester exterior is treated with a water-repellent coating, so, as long as you re-waterproof your jacket every so often, it should hold up to light/moderate rain like a champion for the duration of its life. And with proper care, that could easily surpass a decade.

