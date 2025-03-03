Marmot’s sale section just restocked — shop my 11 favorite deals from $34
Weather can always be unpredictable — especially during this time of year! One day will have you bundling up to fend off the frigid winter weather, while the next has you pulling off layers as spring temperatures begin to rise. Fortunately, we have the perfect outerwear solution: Marmot!
When it comes to outdoor apparel, Marmot stands out as a brand that offers high-quality gear for outdoor enthusiasts. And right now, the company is hosting an epic end-of-season sale ahead of spring with savings up to 60% off for both men and women.
Whether you're looking to stock up on jackets and parkas for winter, or lightweight rain jackets and spring fleeces, Marmot has you covered with deals starting at just $34. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite styles from the end-of-season sale.
Best Marmot deals
Save on this two-tone, half-zip pullover, perfect for the colder temperatures we're currently experiencing. The 100-weight fleece will keep you warm on its own in cool temperatures, but it's lightweight enough to layer something over it in harsher winter weather. This half-zip pullover is also discounted for women.
This is the perfect, versatile layer whether you're heading out to walk the dog in mild weather or wearing it under your ski jacket on the slopes. You're guaranteed to stay, warm and stylish whenever you pop this half zip on. It's also on sale in a Light Oak color.
Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
Take it way back with this '70s-inspired rain jacket! Designed to seamlessly fit into your everyday wardrobe, the parka prioritizes looking great and staying dry. Plus, with a massive $136 discount, it is basically a no-brainer when it comes to protecting you from upcoming spring showers.
With an impressive 700-fill down, this jacket will give you the perfect amount of everyday warmth whether you're hanging out in the backyard or the backcountry. Sporting a retro style, the lightweight and packable jacket is on sale in four different colors.
If you want to wear something comparable to a super stylish sleeping bag, this is the jacket for you. Made from recycled nylon fishnet insulation, it offers eco-friendly vibes, perfect for warming up next to the campfire. The long jacket with an attached hood means you can enjoy that plush feeling from your head down to your thighs.
There's nothing like throwing on a good puffer jacket — and this oversized layer is perfect for freezing temperatures thanks to its 700-fill-power down. It also has tons of warm features like dual entry secure hand pockets, front snap closure and more so you don't have to sacrifice performance and function to stay looking good and feeling warm.
Bundle up on a cold day or stay dry on a rainy day in this fashion-forward Chelsea Coat that will protect you from harsh weather. Not only is this jacket suitable for any occasion, it can handle pretty much any climate.
Ideal for wearing when you're on the move, this lightweight jacket features heat-releasing PitZips and 100% seam taping meaning zero leaks. It also conveniently features pack pockets that are great for stashing small gear whether you're running, hiking or walking.
The Montreal Coat provides great protection from the elements due to its tough, water-resistant fabric and water-resistant 700-fill power down insulation. You'll also love its numerous cushy linings, handy pockets and a two-way zipper that prevents bunching. It's the perfect coat to keep up with your busy, modern lifestyle.
This stylish parka comes with all the bells and whistles. First off, it features waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX fabric to keep you dry. Plus, its 100% seam-taped construction prevents leaks and lightweight 700-fill-power-down body and hood ensure you stay warm. You can also stow small gear in this winter coat's hand warmer and media pockets.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
