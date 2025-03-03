Weatherproof jacket sale — save on Patagonia, Carhartt and more

A quality winter shell can keep you warm when the weather gets gnarly in the great outdoors. Sure, winter is coming to an end soon, but a good winter shell can come in handy on those chilly spring days.

There are plenty of winter shell deals to be had right now from the likes of Columbia, Patagonia, Carhartt, and lots of other popular outdoor apparel brands. For example, you can save 40% or more off a bunch of winter shells over at Backcountry, including discontinued styles that have plenty of mileage left under the hood. If you're in the market for a new winter shell, read on for my top picks.

Best winter shell deals for men

Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket: was $154 now $83 at Carhartt Knock $56 off the Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket, which combines breathable Storm Defender and Wind Fighter technology to create a beefy barrier against the elements. Outer storm flaps and internal rib-knit storm cuffs guard against the cold, and the detachable, drawcord-adjustable hood can be anchored in place when not in use. The loose fit allows for plenty of layering, and there’s an adjustable droptail hem for added coverage in the back. Note: the women’s version of this jacket is also on sale from $77.

Columbia Last Tracks II Jacket: was $185 now $111 at Columbia Sportswear Save 40% off the Columbia Last Tracks II Jacket, a waterproof-breathable, thermal-reflective hooded shell with ski-friendly features like an attached powder skirt to block snow and dedicated ski pass pocket. The Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining uses silver dots to reflect body heat and retain warmth, while Omni-Tech seams prevent moisture from seeping in. In short, it’s an all-weather winter shell that won’t break the bank.

Mountain Hardwear Firefall Jacket: was $258 now $155 at Backcountry.com The Mountain Hardwear Firefall Jacket is available in six stylish colors (depending on size choice). This versatile winter shell was built for all-day play, with durable 150-denier fabric and two-layer Dry.Q fabric that gives you breathable waterproofing in a sleek package. The helmet-compatible hood is perfect for skiers and snowboarders, and the relaxed fit leaves lots of room underneath for additional layers.

Patagonia Alpine Suit: was $999 now $498 at Patagonia If you’re looking for the ultimate in full-body coverage, look no further than the Patagonia Alpine Suit, which is currently on sale for 50% off. Made with 100% recycled three-layer Gore-Tex ePE Performance fabric that’s as breathable as it is waterproof, this winter shell features a fully flexible fit that’s easy to move in and easy to pack away. There are secure hook-and-loop closures at the wrists to create a snug seal against the weather, along with Spiral Zip cuffs at the ankles to accommodate both ski and alpine boots.

Best winter shell deals for women

Columbia Bugaboo III Fleece Interchange Jacket: was $210 now $126 at Columbia Sportswear The Columbia Bugaboo III Fleece Interchange Jacket is a 3-in-1 jacket that features a waterproof shell paired with a soft fleece inner jacket that can be worn all on its own, or zipped together for full protection against the elements. The Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining uses silver dots to reflect body heat and retain warmth, while Omni-Tech seams keep you dry from the outside in. It might just be the only jacket you need all year.

Patagonia SnowDrifter Jacket: was $449 now $268 at Patagonia This lightweight winter shell combines recycled, three-layer stretch fabric with a minimalist design and best-in-class waterproofing. The super-stretchy shell fabric is lightweight and breathable; the helmet-compatible hood is easy to adjust, and it comes with a laminated visor for superior visibility. Bonus: in the case of an emergency, the concealed RECCO reflector can be used by rescuers as a directional signal to determine your location.

Cottonwoods Gore-Tex Shell Jacket: was $449 now $314 at Backcountry.com Save up to 30% off the Cottonwoods Gore-Tex Shell Jacket, a tough-as-nails winter shell that’s made with recycled materials for a more eco-conscious impact. Low-profile wrist gaiters and a nifty powder skirt are there to keep the snow out, and the breathable Gore-Tex membrane provides top-notch waterproofing as you carve up the hill. If you’re looking for a winter shell that can take a beating, give this one a gander.