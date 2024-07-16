My favorite kettlebell is on sale right now for less than $100 with this massive TRX weights deal

For years, I made do with my not-very-good budget kettlebell. It was fine, but the handle wore over time and the rubber around the base came loose, so it'd make a loud noise every time I put it down on the floor.

But I finally got my hands on a much better weight, the TRX Rubber Coated Kettlebell and it made a huge difference to my workouts. And right now, the TRX Rubber Coated Kettlebell is down to just $97 at TRX's store, saving you 25% on the regular price.

The range varies between 8.8lbs and 88.2lbs (slightly unusual sizes as the weights are measured in kilograms), but each has the same construction, with a flat iron ore core, durable rubber exterior, and powder-coated iron handle for improved grip.

TRX Rubber Coated Kettlebell: was $129 now $97 at TRX

The TRX Rubber Coated Kettlebell comes in weights between 8.8lbs and 88.2 lbs. It has a weighty iron core, rubberized exterior, a power-coated handle for improved grip and a flat base for easy storage between workouts.

The discount is conveniently timed around Prime Day 2024, Amazon's two-day member's sale, and although you can find cheaper kettlebells on Amazon, I'd still pick this TRX weight over any of those unbranded models, especially since I only just made the switch to a more top-end weight.

Kettlebells all look pretty much the same, but the best kettlebells are easy to grip and durable enough to cope with whatever you throw at them. I generally exercise outside, so the weight spends a lot of time on concrete flooring, so the rubber needs to be hardy enough to deal with that.

Apart from a few light scuffs that rubbed off, the TRX kettlebell is so far unscathed. Plus, the grippy handle made such a dramatic difference to my form, as I hadn't realized how slippy my old weight was until I tried kettlebell swings with the TRX 'bell and could focus on technique instead of ensuring it didn't fly out of my hands.

I've been using it for my Centr workouts, and have even done a few dedicated kettlebell sessions, and loved every moment with it. I didn't actually expect much from the TRX weight, but it's an improvement in almost every way to what I used before, which is now relegated to the corner of the room as a door stop.